England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air, pitching it on middle and turning in. Ali works it away towards mid-wicket for a single. 112 needed now from 60 balls!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Fires it quicker on middle. Curran only manages to push it towards long on for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter on middle. Ali works it to square off the wicket on the leg side for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Curran skips down the track and pushes it to long on for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side on middle. Curran defends it off the back foot.
Sam Curran is the new man in.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chahal comes back into the attack and gets rid of Dawid Malan! Brilliant bowling change from Rohit Sharma as well and England have lost half of their side now. This is tossed up on middle and ends up being a full toss. Malan reverse-sweeps it. However, he ends up hitting it straight to Harshal Patel at backward point. He takes an easy catch and Yuzvendra Chahal is showing why he is one of the best in this format.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter length and pushed outside off again. Malan slaps it to long on for just a single. 116 needed from 66 balls!
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off. Ali pushes it to covers and takes a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes for a length delivery and this time bowls it at 140 kph, wider outside off. Ali lets it go.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Lovely slower full ball, around off at 123 kph. Malan only manages to push it towards the leg side for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again, around off. Ali punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary for England, 50 comes up! Short and wide outside off. Ali picks the length quickly and cuts in the gap through the backward point region for a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A slower length delivery on middle at 121 kph. Ali defends it back to the bowler.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Another tidy over and 125 needed now from 72 balls! Back of a length, around off. Malan punches it but straight to the point fielder.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Ali makes some room early and Pandya follows him. He bowls a length delivery and Ali who tries to clip it, misses. A leg bye taken as the ball rolls towards the leg side.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On a length again but is outside off. Malan punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, on middle. Ali looks to defend it but gets the inside edge behind the sticks towards the leg side for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Malan flicks it bit uppishly towards deep square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Malan dabs it towards backward point.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Gives it a bit of air this time on middle. Malan works it behind square on the leg side for a single. 6 runs and a wicket from Chahal's first over!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed quicker on off. Malan defends it off the front foot.
Moeen Ali walks in at number 6.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust as Chahal outfoxes Brook here! This is nicely tossed up on off at 88 kph. Brook skips down the track and is beaten by the flight of this delivery. He still goes through with his shot and ends up hitting in the air towards long on with not much power. Suryakumar Yadav takes an easy catch at long on and India are right on top here.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit and fires it on middle. Brook pushes it back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brook is a quality player and he is showing that here! This is tossed up on off. Brook just hits it firmly down the ground for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on middle to start. Malan works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal is now into teh attack.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played by Brook, good use of the wrists! This is full on middle. Brook just flicks it aerially towards deep mid-wicket. The ball falls just short of the fence and crosses it. England are 36/3 after the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Malan gets across a bit and turns it away towards mid-wicket for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on off. Malan defends it solidly.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! This is short and wide outside off. Malan stays back and cuts it right of the diving point fielder for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on middle. Malan looks to defend but the ball stops a bit of the pitch and hits Malan high on his blade.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery on off. Malan drives it to mid on.
