Earlier in the game, Jos Buttler won the toss and put India in to bat which didn't turn out to be the right decision as the English bowlers got hammered in the Powerplay. The debutant, Richard Gleeson picked up three quick wickets to change the momentum a bit and then Chris Jordan kept up the good work. However, the Indian batters kept on finding the fence towards the end and thanks to a blistering cameo from Ravindra Jadeja, the visitors reached a decent score of 170. While chasing a stiff target, the English innings could never gather any sort of momentum due to some excellent pace bowling from the opposition and a fragile display with the bat as well. In the end, it was a very comfortable victory for India and they keep their record of not losing a T20I series against England. Stay tuned for the presentation.
Everything that could go wrong did go wrong for England once again. Their highly-rated top order crumbled early as Jason Roy and Jos Buttler had no answer to the swing and seam of the Indian pacers. And with wickets falling, they tried to play explosive cricket which didn't work. With half the side out for just 55 runs, the hosts were down and out. Moeen Ali did provide some hope of a comeback but perished soon and it was then David Willey who hit some lusty blows to make the loss look a little less dreadful. Given the hosts' prowess in white-ball cricket, they will be thoroughly disappointed with that display.
India had a competitive total on the board but given England's explosive top order, the visitors needed an early breakthrough. Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided just that as he did last time around. Jasprit Bumrah and Kumar then kept on pressing the issue and picked up three wickets inside the first 5 overs. This set the tone for the others and the visitors just kept on picking up wickets at regular intervals. The two front-line seamers were excellent with Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya supporting them well. Only Ravindra Jadeja had an off day with the ball but all in all, another strong showing with the ball and in the field from India has seen them take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
A resounding victory for India and they have sealed the three-match T20I series with a game to spare! This has been yet another strong all-round showing from the visitors and England have had not much answer to it.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Harshal Patel finishes things off with a perfect yorker! He bowls it right in the blockhole at 131 kph. Matt Parkinson who needed to see off this last delivery, just could not get his bat down in time and sees his leg stump uprooted. It has been a brilliant performance yet again from India as they win by 49 runs!
16.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle. Willey gets his bat down just in time and gets the inside edge towards short fine leg for single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, outside off. It is slower in pace and Willey misses his cut shot.
16.3 overs (0 Run) This is angled across the batter, outside off. Willey looks to scoop it but misses.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss outside off and David Willey smashes it through extra-cover for a boundary. Willey is handy batter but it looks tough for England from hereon.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ohh..just over the fielder at deep and over the ropes! This is full and outside off. Willey slices it towards the third man region. Axar Patel (Sub) jumps to take the catch and gets a hand to it but the ball doesn't stick and goes over the ropes.
15.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Matt Parkinson works it towards the leg side. 61 needed now from 24 balls!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Willey punches it to backward point for a single.
Matt Parkinson is the last man in for England.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets his third wicket now and India are just one wicket away from another comfortable victory. A slower length delivery on middle. Richard Gleeson who looks to go over the top is completely outfoxed by the change of pace. The ball loops up in the air behind the bowler and Kohli at mid off runs to his right and slightly behind and takes a fine catch.
15.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Richard Gleeson punches it to covers.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, around off. Richard Gleeson punches it aerially off the outside half of his blade. The ball goes towards third man and the batters run two.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A slower length delivery on middle. Willey heaves it towards backward square leg off the inside half of his blade. A single taken.
