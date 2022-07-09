England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time he clears the fence! Short delivery again, on leg. Willey just helps it on his way over the backward square leg fence for a maximum.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Willey needs to go after everything now and he gets a boundary here! A shorter-length delivery, around off. Willey pulls it over and wide of mid on for a boundary.
Richard Gleeson is the next man in.
14.3 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Absolutely catastrophic for Chris Jordan and England. Back of a length, on off, Jordan plays it off the back foot and in front of mid-wicket. Jordan looks for two straightaway as the fielder charging in is Yuzvendra Chahal but David Willey says no. Jordan is already halfway down the track and the throw is in a good one. Rohit Sharma at the bowler's end whips off the bails and Jordan can keep walking back to the pavilion.
Chris Jordan walks out to the middle.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight to the man and Moeen Ali will be thoroughly disappointed with that shot. Pitched up right in the slot around off, Ali stays deep in his crease and looks to hammer it over mid off. Ali hits it firmly but without any sort of elevation. Rohit Sharma is on the edge on the circle and takes a comfortable catch around head height. Hardik Pandya with the golden touch yet again and England might just be done and dusted here.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Moeen Ali keeping the English hopes alive! Short of a length, on middle and leg. Ali swings it away high and towards deep mid-wicket. Virat Kohli is a bit inside and has to back peddle but the ball sails just over him for maximum.
Hardik Pandya is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Moeen Ali will feel he missed out there. Dragged down from Jadeja, on leg stump. Ali pulls it without much timing towards deep backward square leg for one. 83 needed now off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Beautifully timed and much-needed as well! Fired in full and around leg stump, Ali makes room and just chips it over the long on fencxe for a maximum.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Around leg stump, nudged away behind square on the leg side for a run.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powerfully struck! Quicker and flatter, around off. David Willey gets on the back foot and hammers it past extra cover for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter again, attacking the leg stump. Ali swings it away down to fine leg for just one more.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, Willey works it around the corner for a quick single.
Ravindra Jadeja will continue.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played by Moeen Ali! An attempted slower bouncer, way too short and over off stump. Ali just gets some bat on it and gets it fine into the fine leg fence. 97 needed now off 42 balls.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Back to 'round the wicket now and this is the slower delivery, angling into the pads. Moeen Ali defends it out.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Switches to over the wicket and slants this one on off stump, Ali opens the face of the bat to guide it away but finds the man at backward point.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length, around off. David Willey stays back and taps it down towards third man for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, Willey's eyes lit up as he went for the booming cover drive but he doesn't connect though.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, on the stumps. Willey blocks this one out from his crease.
Harshal Patel is back on. Two overs for 18 runs so far.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On the pads again, this time Moeen Ali gets down on one knee and laps it over backward square leg for a much-needed boundary.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On a shorter length, around the pads, Willey goes on the back foot towards backward square leg for one more.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Around leg stump and on a length, this is worked through mid-wicket for a run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker again and on the pads, Willey nudges it towards mid-wicket for one.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, around leg stump. Willey looks to flick it fine but misses and gets hit on the pads.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a dragged-down delivery, around leg stump. This is pulled away without much timing and aerially towards deep square leg for a run.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller this time and angling onto the off pole, Willey looks to drive but gets an inside edge on it.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Length this time, around off, Willey pushes it out towards cover.
10.4 overs (0 Run) A spicy short ball now, bowled with good pace and over middle stump. David Willey ducks under it.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on the body. This is flicked off the back foot past backward square leg for a run.
David Willey is the next man in.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Jasprit Bumrah comes back on and sends another English batter packing! Keeps it full and around off but Bumrah takes all the pace off it. Sam Curran, with the mid off in the ring, tries to just loft it over the man but ends up chipping it just over Hardik Pandya's head. Pandya paddles backwards and takes a tumbling catch. Bumrah has two and England going down in a hurry here.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, around off, Moeen Ali looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat and towards backward square leg for a single.
