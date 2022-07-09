England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (1 Run) A short delivery on middle. Dinesh Karthik pulls it past square leg for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Dinesh Karthik looks to drive it away but gets the inside edge onto his pads.
14.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Drifts down the leg side. This is a length delivery and Karthik who tries to work it away, misses.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! This is full on the pads. Dinesh Karthik flicks it uppishly but in the gap towards the backward square leg fence for a boundary.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Jadeja dabs it behind square on the off side for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Jadeja backs away here and Curran follows him with a yorker. Jadeja manges to dig it out back to the bowler.
Sam Curran (1-0-7-0) comes in to replace David Willey.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Goes flatter and quicker around off. Jadeja cuts it to sweeper cover for a single. Just 6 from this over!
13.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Dinesh Karthik works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller into middle and leg. Dinesh Karthik looks to sweep it but mistimes it completely.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off. Dinesh Karthik cuts it to deep point. The fielder in the deep moves to his left and dives to stop it near the fence. Two runs taken.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Jadeja works it wide of long on for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A shorter delivery, outside off. Dinesh Karthik drags it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh no, it's gone through! This is on a shorter length and around leg stump. Ravindra Jadeja half-pulls it off his hips towards the backward square leg fence. The fielder on the square leg fence runs around and seems to have stopped it but the ball goes through and touches the ropes.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side on middle. Dinesh Karthik works it wide of mid on for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angling into off. Dinesh Karthik looks to slap it away but mistimes it.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Goes fuller on off. Dinesh Karthik skips down the track and hits it without much timing to mid off. The fielder there has a shy at the batter's end but it is too wide and the batters get two.
12.2 overs (1 Run) This is full on off. Ravindra Jadeja drives it to mid on for a single.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Lands on a length, angling into pads. Ravindra Jadeja works it towards fine leg for a couple.
David Willey (2-0-25-0) is back on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back and it is around off. Dinesh Karthik rides the bounce and defends it towards the off side. Another good over from Richard Gleeson, just 2 from it.
11.5 overs (0 Run) A length delivery on off. Dinesh Karthik defends it solidly.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Short of good length and around off. Dinesh Karthik looks to defend it off the back foot but gets beaten off the outside edge again.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on off. Dinesh Karthik blocks it out.
11.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! On the shorter side and down the leg side. Dinesh Karthik looks to clip it but misses.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Dinesh Karthik looks to defend it off the back foot but gets beaten on the outside edge.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Jadeja pushes it wide of mid off for a single.
With two net batters at the crease, strike bowler Richard Gleeson (2-1-6-3) is brought back on.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, outside off. Dinesh Karthik leaves it alone. End of a brilliant over by Jordan!
10.5 overs (0 Run) No hat-trick! This is full on middle. Dinesh Karthik drives it to mid on.
Dinesh Karthik comes out to face the hat-trick ball.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Two in two now for Jordan! Just like Richard Gleeson earlier, Jordan will be on a hat-trick now! Back of a length, around off. Pandya looks to punch it away but the ball gets a little big on him and goes off the shoulder of his blade. It goes towards backward point and Dawid Malan takes his second catch of the game. India are in a spot of bother here!
Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! India lose another as Suryakumar Yadav looks to go big towards the leg side. Jordan has been brilliant with his hard lengths in this series and again he bowls this slightly shorter in length, on off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to pull it but miscues it completely. The ball goes off the top edge towards mid-wicket and Sam Curran running forward takes a fine catch. He seems to hurt himself in the process but it is not much serious and more importantly this is a big wicket for England.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Pandya punches it to extra-cover for a single.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) A length delivery on off. Pandya looks to work it towards the leg side. However, he gets a leading edge over mid off and the batters run two.
