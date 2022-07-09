England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length and over middle, Brook punches it towards mid on. A wicket-maiden for Jasprit Bumrah and that's twice inside five overs that India have got in a wicket-maiden over.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off, this is pushed towards covers.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, this is left alone.
4.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! This is on a length and angling into middle and leg, Brook looks to work it leg side but misses and gets hit high on the pads. Another huge appeal for LBW but it is turned down. Jasprit Bumrah thinks it's a bit too high but the skipper opts for the review. UltraEdge shows that there's no bat involved and Ball Tracking shows that the ball is missing leg stump. Harry Brook survives.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Perfect length, around off and nipping away a touch. Harry Brook tries to get behind the line of the ball but gets beaten past the outside edge.
Harry Brook walks out to the middle now.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned him up! Through the gate and Liam Livingstone has no idea what has happened here. Jasprit Bumrah switches end and starts off with the fast off-spinner from wide of the crease. The ball comes in a long way after pitching as Livingstone tries to defend but leaves a big gap between bat and pad. The ball goes through that gap, hitting the top of off. Bumrah is delighted and England in a spot of bother here.
So change of ends for Jasprit Bumrah. He is back into the attack!
3.6 overs (1 Run) This is angled into middle and leg, Liam Livingstone steps out and looks for the big heave across the line but mistimes it through mid-wicket for just a single.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Length again, in the channel around off. Livingstone plays it towards cover-point.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Length ball, around off, Livingstone walks across and just clips it well in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off and this is tapped towards backward point. Livingstone looks for the single but is sent back in time.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air...DROPPED! This is banged in short and Liam Livingstone just takes it on. Livingstone gets a top edge on it and the ball goes high in the sky. Yuzvendra Chahal tries to get under the swirling ball around fine leg but in the end, doesn't even get a hand on it. Two runs are taken.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a length ball around the top of off, Malan stands tall and pushes it towards mid off for a quick single.
Hardik Pandya is into the attack now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Another big appeal, for LBW this time but it is turned down again. Rohit Sharma doesn't review it this time. Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes a bit wider and bowls the big inswinger, Liam Livingstone looks to drive through cover-point but misses and gets rapped on the pads. The impact though seems to have been outside off and maybe there was an inside edge on it too.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy as for Livingstone this time. Goes fuller but ends up serving a half-volley around off, Livingstone punches it through the cover region to make it back-to-back boundaries.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Liam Livingstone doesn't care about wickets falling down! Length and there's movement in the air too, Livingstone just walks across to counter the swing and flicks it into the square leg fence with utmost ease.
Liam Livingstone walks out at number 4!
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Brilliant take from Rishabh Pant behind the stumps and a brilliant review as well. This is on a length and pushed wider by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the keeper has been called up to the stumps for Jos Buttler who tries to slap it away but seems to have missed it. Appeal for caught behind and the keeper and bowler are sure of it. It is turned down but Rohit Sharma has reviewed it. UltraEdge shows that there is indeed a bottom edge on it. Buttler departs early yet again and Bhuvi has two quick wickets. India right on top of proceedings here.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) This is angled into middle and leg, Buttler works it behind square on the leg side and races back for the second.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Length, outside off, Malan walks into the shot to counter the swing and drives it off the edge towards third man for a run.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, this is punched towards the man at mid off.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Edged but safe! Slower delivery, on a length and outside off. Malan looks to drive but is way too early and gets an outside edge through the vacant gully region for a run.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious from Dawid Malan! Pitched up, around off, Malan drives on the up and through covers for a boundary.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and a bit too straight, this is flicked away towards fine leg for a single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Switches to around the wicket for the left-hander and angles in a good-length ball into middle and leg. Dawid Malan fends off the extra bounce and tucks it 'round the corner for a run.
1.1 overs (1 Run) England are underway! Starts off with a length ball angled into middle and leg, Jos Buttler nudges it leg side and gets off the mark with a quick single.
Jasprit Bumrah will start from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A huge shout for LBW but it is turned down and after a long thought, Rohit Sharma opts not to review. Length ball, around leg stump and the ball shapes back in a bit. Dawid Malan gets caught on the crease and gets hit high on the pads. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a top first over, a wicket-maiden!
0.5 over (0 Run) A touch fuller and angled a bit away from the left-hander, Malan plays well inside the line of the ball and lets it through to the keeper.
0.4 over (0 Run) Peach! Length again, on a tighter line around off and this time the ball just holds its line. Dawid Malan plays inside the line of the ball as the ball goes agonizingly past the outside edge.
0.3 over (0 Run) Beaten! On a fullish length and on off, this one just angles away from the left-hander. Malan looks to cover drive but is beaten past the outside edge.
0.2 over (0 Run) Goes fuller and straighter, Dawid Malan has a tentative push back towards the bowler.
Dawid Malan is the next man in.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Jason Roy is a goner off the very first ball and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with yet another early breakthrough. Starts off on a perfect length does Bhuvi and makes the ball swing away from around off stump. Roy is rooted to his crease and there's no foot movement as he tries to drive away from the body. Roy almost ends up passing the ball to Rohit Sharma at first slip who takes a sharp catch. Wicket off the first ball of the chase and England already up against it.
