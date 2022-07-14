England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
8.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Joe Root leaves it alone. End of a successful over from Hardik Pandya!
Joe Root walks out to the middle.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! There is the first breakthrough India were looking for! Hardik Pandya strikes and gets rid of Jason Roy! He departs after a positive start. A shorter one, around middle. Jason Roy pulls this one but the ball goes off his top edge and towards deep square leg. Suryakumar Yadav pouches it safely!
8.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, outside off. Jason Roy pushes it towards cover.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Angling in, on a length, around middle and leg. Jonny Bairstow flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Halt in play! The physios are out to give Jonny Bairstow some attention as he looks to be hit hard on his ribs.
8.2 overs (0 Run) This one is angling in, on a length, around middle and leg. Jonny Bairstow tries to flick this but he misses and gets hit near his groin area. He seems in pain there!
8.1 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya begins with a length ball, outside off. Jonny Bairstow leaves it alone.
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller now, outside off. Jason Roy drives and finds the fielder at cover. A maiden by Jasprit Bumrah!
7.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Jason Roy taps it towards cover.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Too short on this occasion, around middle. Jason Roy pulls but he misses.
7.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Never easy to take those! Full, on middle, Jason Roy drives it uppishly towards the bowler. Jasprit Bumrah sticks his right hand out but fails to grab this one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller now, outside off. Jason Roy drives and finds the fielder at cover.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, angling in, down the leg side. Jason Roy shuffles across and tries to flick this one but he misses. The ball flies just past the leg pole.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Angling in, on a length, around middle. Jonny Bairstow looks to flick this but he gets a leading edge away from the fielder at cover.
6.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely ball! On a length, this one nips back in, around middle and off. Jonny Bairstow looks to block this but he gets beaten on the inside edge.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Streaky boundary! A length ball, outside off. Jonny Bairstow leans to drive this but the ball goes off the outside edge away from the first slip fielder towards third man for a boundary. There was a second slip in place before the ball, had he still been there that would have been an easy catch. Rohit Sharma wanted the second slip but Mohammad Shami had asked for it to be removed and now they have deided to place the fielder there.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Angling in, on a length, around middle and leg. Jason Roy tucks it towards square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Drops it short now, around middle. Jason Roy leaves it alone.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, outside off. Jason Roy shows the full face of the bat and knocks it to the fielder at mid off.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Another length delivery, around middle. Jonny Bairstow blocks it out.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Jonny Bairstow dabs it towards point for a single.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Fraction short on this occasion, around middle. Jonny Bairstow pulls it powerfully past mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a length delivery. Jonny Bairstow taps it off the back foot towards cover.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, around middle. Jason Roy tucks it towards square leg for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, around milddle. Jason Roy blocks it out.
