England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The England openers started tentatively but managed to negotiate the new ball and preserve their wickets with a little bit of luck. However, both gave away their wickets after getting off to a decent start and the batters that followed kept up with the aggressive approach but did last long. Eventually, England found themselves reeling at 102 for the loss of 5 wickets. Liam Livingstone played a cameo and perished in a short-ball hitting competition against Hardik Pandya. It was the partnership between Moeen Ali and David Willey of 62 runs that pushed the total beyond the 200 mark. Both of them though fell short of their half centuries and will have to come out with intent if they have to win this game.
Rohit Sharma will be absolutely thrilled with the performance of his bowlers after winning the toss. The pitch was not as helpful as the one we saw at The Oval and despite that, they have managed to bowl out and restrict this strong English batting lineup to a total of 246. They would be silently confident of achieving this target and sealing the series.
48.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! A classical Jasprit Bumrah dismissal! He finishes the innings off with a lovely delivery! A pacey, yorker-length delivery, on target this time, around the off pole. Reece Topley makes room, clears his front foot and tries to slash this away but he misses. The ball goes on to shatter the stumps. England are bundled out for 246!
48.5 overs (1 Run) Short this time, around middle. Craig Overton pulls it towards mid-wicket for a run.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Third yorker in the over! Around middle. Reece Topley knocks it towards mid on and scampers across to the other end. Virat Kohli there scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end but Reece Topley is well in!
48.3 overs (0 Run) Another one in the blockhole! This is just away from the off pole. Reece Topley once again fails to squeeze it out.
48.2 overs (0 Run) Nothing off the Free Hit! A yorker, outside off. Reece Topley fails to dig this one out.
48.2 overs (1 Run) No ball! A length ball, around middle and off. Reece Topley swings his bat at it but he fails to get any connection on that! Jasprit Bumrah has overstepped here and a no ball is called! Free Hit is coming up!
48.1 overs (1 Run) A dipping full toss, around middle and off. Craig Overton knocks it towards long on and takes a single.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Reece Topley makes room and looks to hoick this one but he misses.
47.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off. Reece Topley pushes it towards point for a brace.
47.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Prasidh Krishna gets hit first wicket of the game as well and England are now 9 down! Initially, it looked like he got some bat on it, but there was a muted appeal from Prasidh Krishna there for LBW and the umpire agrees! A length ball, around middle. Brydon Carse swivels and tries to pull this one but he misses and gets hit near his groin area. He departs after the umpire raises his finger!
47.3 overs (2 Runs) Fullish ball, outside off. Brydon Carse finally gets some bat onto the ball. He hits it towards point. They take a single. The fielder throws it towards the stumps at the non-striker's but he misses. The batters sneak in another run as well.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wide of off, yorker-length delivery. Brydon Carse leaves it alone. Wide called!
47.2 overs (0 Run) Slower one, on a length. Brydon Carse looks to heave this but he misses again.
47.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker-length delivery, outside off. Brydon Carse fails to dig this one out.
46.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! India have finally got rid of David Willey! But he has played a vital knock here for England! Jasprit Bumrah gets his first wicket of the game. He serves it on a length, slower in pace, around middle. David Willey looks to heave this but he gets undone by the lack of pace and ends up lobbing up towards long on. Shreyas Iyer (sub) catches it after he juggles it once.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, on a length, outside off. Craig Overton pushes it towards point for a single.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Very full this time, around middle. David Willey knocks it towards long off for a single.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one this time, full and outside off. David Willey taps it towards point.
46.2 overs (2 Runs) CLOSE CALL! On a length, around middle. David Willey heaves it towards long on. They take the first one run fast and leave the crease for the second run as well. Shreyas Iyer (sub) there collects the ball on a bounce and throws it towards Jasprit Bumrah, who fails to grab the ball. Two taken!
46.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! These are important runs for England! Jasprit Bumrah hits the deck hard and serves a short ball, around middle. David Willey pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie.
45.6 overs (2 Runs) Two Leg byes! A yorker-length delivery, down the leg side. Craig Overton tries to squeeze this one away, but the ball goes off his pads and towards fine leg. The batters sneak in two leg byes!
45.5 overs (1 Run) Tad slower now, at 124 clicks, on a length, and on the pads. David Willey tucks it in the vacant mid-wicket region. Hardik Pandya runs there and cuts it out. Single taken!
45.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly short again, around off. Craig Overton pulls it firmly but finds Shikhar Dhawan at deep mid-wicket. Only a single!
45.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled once again! Angling in, on a length, around middle and leg. Craig Overton pushes it back to Hardik Pandya.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Fraction shorter on this occasion, outside off, at 135 clicks. Craig Overton stays in his crease and tries to pull this but he misses.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. David Willey swivels and pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
