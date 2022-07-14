England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
44.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
44.5 overs (0 Run) Just short of being a yorker and in line with the stumps, Craig Overton jams his bat down and digs the ball back to the bowler. Change of tactics from short to bowling full!
44.4 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss outside off punched down the ground past the bowler. Yuzvendra Chahal at long off does well to save the boundary and restrict the batters to two runs.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Mohammad Shami serves this full once again outside off, David Willey looking to be aggressive but gets an inside edge once again to fine leg for a single.
44.2 overs (0 Run) This is a slow yorker in line with the stumps, David Willey fends this back to the bowler.
44.1 overs (2 Runs) Mohammad Shami goes full from 'round the wicket into the stumps, David Willey takes a heave at it and gets an inside edge towards backward square leg for a brace.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy one now, fuller ball. Craig Overton clips it towards mid-wicket. End of an excellent spell from Yuzvendra Chahal. He ends with the figures of 10-0-47-4!
43.5 overs (0 Run) A googly this time, outside off, fuller ball. Craig Overton cuts it towards point.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker, flatter, on the pads. David Willey flicks it off the back foot towards square leg for a single.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, outside off, full in length. Craig Overton sweeps it towards deep square leg. Shikhar Dhawan cuts it out. Single taken!
43.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, pitched up as well, around off. Craig Overton lunges forward and defends it out.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, full and on middle. Craig Overton leans and blocks it out solidly.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker right at the toes! David Willey just about manages to bring his bat down in time to dig the ball out. Gets it to bump into the pitch and lob over the bowler to break the stumps for the third time in this innings.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Full once again in line with the stumps, David Willey defends this back towards Mohammad Shami who collects at throws it back towards the keeper.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Mohammad Shami bowls a low full toss on middle and off, Craig Overton works this toward mid-wicket for a single.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Full delivery outside off, Craig Overton defends this solidly to the cover fielder.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Craig Overton dabs this towards backward point.
42.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Mohammad Shami goes short this time into the batter. Craig Overton ducks awkwardly and the umpire calls wide for height.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Mohammad Shami goes 'round the wicket and angles this on from outside off. David Willey punches this towards long on for a single.
Craig Overton is the new batter at the wicket. Mohammad Shami (8-0-38-1) has been brought back into the attack.
41.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The 62-run stand for England has finally been broken and it's none other than Yuzvendra Chahal who has provided India with the breakthrough! He tosses it up, full, around middle. Moeen Ali gets down on his knee and sweeps it towards deep square leg. The ball goes off the toe end and flies towards Ravindra Jadeja there, who pouches it safely. He does not drop many. Yuzvendra Chahal has grabbed his fourth wicket as Moeen Ali departs after a solid knock of 47.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Quicker one, on the pads. David Willey stays in his crease and tries to flick it but he misses. The ball goes towards fine leg off his pads. Leg bye taken!
41.4 overs (0 Run) Full, around middle and leg. David Willey flicks it but that's straight to the fielder at mid-wicket.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, at 86 clicks, on the pads. David Willey looks to flick this but he gets a leading edge towards point.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up again, down the leg side. Moeen Ali backs away and works it away towards square leg for a single.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, full, around middle and leg. Moeen Ali flicks and finds the fielder at mid-wicket.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah bangs this one short as well outside off, David Willey looks to pull this and gets an inside edge down onto the pitch as it rolls into the leg side.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Moeen Ali cuts this to deep point for a single.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah delivers this a touch fuller and outside off, Moeen Ali hits this hard but finds the mid off fielder.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah serves this on a good length outside off. Moeen Ali guides this to the point fielder.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Serves a slower short ball outside off, Moeen Ali leaves this one alone.
40.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Moeen Ali has put his foot on the pedal! Length ball on a middle stump line, sits up nicely for Moeen Ali to pull this over the mid-wicket fence for a huge hit! Caught by a member of the crowd but that won't count as Moeen Ali adds six to his tally!
