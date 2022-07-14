England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
39.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
39.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy runs! Length, outside off. David Willey leans to drive but the ball goes off his outside edge towards third man for a boundary. That brings up the 50-run stand between these two!
39.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On a length, on the pads. Moeen Ali looks to flick this one but he misses. The ball deflects off his pads and goes towards square leg. Leg bye taken!
39.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! On a length from 'round the wicket, outside off. Moeen Ali throws his bat at it but he fails to get any connection on that one.
Mohammad Shami (7-0-32-1) is back on!
38.6 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah continues bowling on a good length outside off, David Willey guides this towards point.
38.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length this time outside off, David Willey hits this towards mid off.
38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball concedes another boundary! Albeit a top edge! Jasprit Bumrah hits the pitch hard on a shorter length and aims for the body. David Willey swings his bat and gets a top edge towards the fine leg boundary for four more runs!
38.3 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah goes full and on middle, takes some pace off the ball. David Willey knocks this towards cover.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah serves this straight and on a good length, David Willey defends this to the left of the bowler.
38.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off. Moeen Ali guides this to deep cover-point for a single.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter, darting it on the pads now. David Willey hangs back and nudges it towards mid-wicket.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Change of angle now! Yuzvendra Chahal goes 'round the wicket, serves a fuller ball, outside off. David Willey leans to block this one but the ball goes off his inner half and towards square leg.
37.4 overs (0 Run) A googly, shorter one, outside off. David Willey uses the depth of the crease and blocks it out.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, very full, around middle. Moeen Ali knocks it down to long on for a single.
37.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Tosses it up, full, around middle, a leg-break. Moeen Ali gets down on his knee and sweeps it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Tad quicker, full, and on the pads. Moeen Ali works it away towards mid-wicket.
36.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Second maximum of the over and this time from the bat of David Willey! Prasidh Krishna goes short once again and angling down leg. David Willey pulls and helps the ball on its way over the third-man fence for six more runs! The short ball may have picked up wickets but is conceding a lot of runs! 15 runs of the over from Prasidh Krishna!
36.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full outside off, Moeen Ali swings and gets an outside edge towards third man for a single.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Prasidh Krishna bangs this in short and angles it into the batter. David Willey works this away awkwardly towards square leg for a single.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Prasidh Krishna goes full outside off, Moeen Ali guides this to deep point for a single.
36.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Prasidh Krishna angles this into the pads from a good length. Moeen Ali is in the perfect position to pick it up off his legs over the deep backward square leg boundary for a biggie! Moeen Ali is playing a wonderful inning here!
36.1 overs (0 Run) Prasidh Krishna serves this one on a good length outside off, Moeen Ali fends this towards backward point.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Tosses this one up, full, around middle. David Willey blocks it out.
35.5 overs (0 Run) A leg-break, on the pads, shortish ball. David Willey flicks it towards square leg.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller now, slower through the air, around middle. David Willey presses forward and blocks it out.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Touch shorter, spinning in, around middle and leg. Moeen Ali works it away towards square leg for a single.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up again, tad shorter, around middle. Moeen Ali pulls this one and finds the fielder at square leg.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, full, around middle. David Willey knocks it down to long on for a single.
Match Reports
