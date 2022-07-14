England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Prasidh Krishna angles this into the pads from a good length. David Willey clips this towards deep backward square leg for a single.
34.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and angling into the stumps from outside off. David Willey fends this to the right of the bowler.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Prasidh Krishna goes 'round the wicket now and serves this on a good length outside off. Moeen Ali works this to deep backward point for a single.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery this time outside off, Moeen Ali taps this towards the wide slip fielder.
34.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This has been pulled handsomely for a boundary! Prasidh Krishna begins with a short ball in line with the stumps, Moeen Ali gets on top of the bounce and pulls it hard towards the mid-wicket boundary for four runs!
33.6 overs (0 Run) Another short ball, outside off. David Willey pushes it towards Ravindra Jadeja off the back foot.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter one, outside off. Moeen Ali uses the depth of the crease and punches it down to long off for a run.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, outside off. Moeen Ali presses forward and blocks it out solidly.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Quick again, at 95 clicks, on the pads. Moeen Ali steps down the pitch and tries to flick this one but he misses and the ball lobs up off his pads.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, shorter as well, on middle. Moeen Ali pushes it back to the bowler.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on this occasion, fires it on the pads. David Willey flicks it past square leg for a single.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back once again, and delivers this outside off. Moeen Ali strides forward and defends it solidly towards cover.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Prasidh Krishna goes full outside off, David Willey hits this well through covers for a single.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Good length once again, outside off. David Willey taps this towards the cover fielder.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Prasidh Krishna serves this on a good length outside off. Moeen Ali works this through the right of cover for a single.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery outside off. Moeen Ali defends this towards cover-point.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Prasidh Krishna bowls a well-directed bouncer to begin. David Willey fends this awkwardly towards backward square leg for a single.
Prasidh Krishna has been brought back into the attack.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Turning in, shorter ball, on the pads. David Willey works it away towards square leg for a single.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller now, around middle. David Willey blocks it out.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tad shorter. Moeen Ali cuts it towards point for a single.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, around middle. Moeen Ali looks to flick this one but he gets a leading edge towards short third man. No run there!
31.2 overs (0 Run) Spinning in, short again. Moeen Ali shows the full face of the bat and pushes it back to the bowler.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, quick one, outside off. David Willey knocks it off the back foot towards long off for a single.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya serves this on a good length outside off, Moeen Ali guides this towards backward point.
30.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A chance goes begging for India! Hardik Pandya bangs this short in line with he stumps, David Willey goes for the pull and top edges it high towards third man. Prasidh Krishna positions himself under the ball and goes down to his knees while trying to catch it. Spills the ball in the process and David Willey gets a lifeline! India will be very disappointed as they give their catching huge importance! England will be hoping to make them pay!
30.4 overs (0 Run) A fraction short outside off, David Willey mistimes this straight back past the bowler onto the stumps at the non-striker's end.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Straight ball on a good length. David Willey fends this to the left of the bowler.
30.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, Moeen Ali punches this towards point and a misfield by the fielder allows them to take a single.
30.1 overs (0 Run) No run. On a length, outside off. Moeen Ali pushes it towards cover off the back foot.
