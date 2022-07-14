England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
29.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Around middle and leg, shorter one. David Willey defends it off the back foot.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, around middle. Moeen Ali strokes it down to long on and rotates the strike.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Another pitched-up delivery, around middle. Moeen Ali knocks towards mid-wicket.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one, quick as well, around middle. Moeen Ali lunges forward and blocks it out.
DRINKS! A lot has changed since the last Drinks break! It's India who are on top at the moment. They have grabbed 6 wickets and have put England under the pump.
28.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hardik Pandya may have been losing the battle but he definitely wins the war! The short ball ploy works and Liam Livingstone eventually holes out in the deep! Hardik Pandya persists with the short ball outside off, Liam Livingstone goes for the pull but does not get a hold of it. Shreyas Iyer at deep suqare leg is perfectly in place to pouch this and India celebrate the demise of Liam Livingstone's innings!
28.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Liam Livingstone is winning this battle against Hardik Pandya! This one is also served short outside off, Liam Livingstone drags it towards mid-wicket as it flies to the fence for a boundary! This is proving to be an expensive over!
28.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one has been dispatched! Liam Livingstone comes down the wicket and Hardik Pandya bangs this one short in response. Liam Livingstone swings his bat at this and gets enough bat on it to atke it over the backward square leg boundary for a maximum!
28.3 overs (2 Runs) Hardik Pandya goes full and angles it into the stumps. Liam Livingstone chips this into the air and the ball floats over the mid on fielder and the batters complete a couple of runs.
28.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side now from back of a length. Liam Livingstone leaves it alone and the umpire calls this wide down leg.
28.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Hardik Pandya bangs this on into the pitch in line with the stumps. Liam Livingstone ducks under this and the square leg umpire indicates it is wide.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and pitching on leg, Moeen Ali pulls this towards deep square leg for a single.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya continues bowling on a good length outside off, Moeen Ali works this towards point.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Another back-of-a-length delivery, some turn for Jadeja again, outside off. Liam Livingstone pushes it off the back foot towards cover. Tidy over from Ravindra Jadeja!
27.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, spinning away a tad, outside off. Liam Livingstone taps it towards cover-point.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Full, quick, around middle. Moeen Ali works it away towards mid on and takes a single.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter, around middle and off. Moeen Ali pushes it towards mid-wicket.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, quick, around off. Liam Livingstone drives it powerfully onto the ground and it goes towards Rohit Sharma at cover. He stretches and makes a half-stop there! Single taken!
27.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter one, quicker as well, flatter ball. Liam Livingstone punches it towards deep cover for a brace.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Short once again outside off, Liam Livingstone is down the track and mistimes his pull towards deep square leg for a single.
26.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Hardik Pandya bangs this one in short outside off, Liam Livingstone ducks down suddenly and the umpire calls it wide on height.
26.5 overs (1 Run) This one is on the pads from a good length. Moeen Ali clips this towards square leg for a single.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Delivers this on a good length outside off, Moeen Ali defends this towards the cover fielder.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya bowling good length here outside off, Moeen Ali looks to cut but the ball is too close to the body. Gets an inside edge onto his body and the ball falls into the pitch.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery once again outside off, Moeen Ali guides this towards cover-point.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya serves this on a good length and angling away from middle. Moeen Ali fends this towards short cover.
Hardik Pandya (2-0-5-1) comes back into the attack.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter now, around middle and leg. Moeen Ali works it away towards square leg and takes a run. He retains the strike!
25.5 overs (0 Run) Back to over the wicket, full, quicker around middle. Moeen Ali flicks it towards mid-wicket.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Goes 'round the wicket to the right-hander, serves a fuller one, around off. Liam Livingstone knocks it down to long off and takes a single.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, around middle, tad slower. Moeen Ali works it away towards mid-wicket for a single.
25.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, fuller again. Moeen Ali pushes it through cover. Shikhar Dhawan chases the ball and does well to keep the ball away from the ropes. Two taken!
25.1 overs (0 Run) Ravindra Jadeja begins with a fuller one, quicker from 'round the wicket, around middle. Moeen Ali taps it towards mid-wicket.
