England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Straight and on a good length. Liam Livingstone defends this towards mid on.
24.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great timing from Liam Livingstone!
24.2 overs (1 Run) This one is angled into the pads on a good length. Moeen Ali hits this with soft hands towards mid-wicket and runs across for a single.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah comes 'round the wicket and angles this in from a good length. Moeen Ali defends this back to the bowler's left.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full, another leg-break, outside off. Liam Livingstone blocks it out off the front foot.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, darting it on the pads. Moeen Ali flicks it towards square leg for a run.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tad shorter, spinning down the leg side. Moeen Ali leaves it alone. Wide called!
23.4 overs (1 Run) Tad quicker, full, around middle. Liam Livingstone lunges forward and works it away towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up again, around off. Moeen Ali presses forward and taps it towards cover. Single taken!
23.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, fuller one, spinning away. Liam Livingstone drives it towards cover and rotates the strike.
23.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Tosses it up, full, around off. Liam Livingstone dances down the pitch and tonks it high over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Straight delivery on a good length. Liam Livingstone taps this towards square leg and rushes across for a quick single.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah delivers this full in line with the stumps, Liam Livingstone knocks this firmly towards mid off.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs this one in short and aimed for the body. Liam Livingstone ducks under this one.
22.3 overs (0 Run) This one is on a good length outside off, Liam Livingstone defends this towards cover.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah pulls his length back a fraction outside off, Liam Livingstone gets on top of the bounce and fends it awkwardly towards cover-point.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Jasprit Bumrah begins with a good-length delivery from around the wicket and pitching outside off, Moeen Ali clips this through square leg for a single.
Jasprit Bumrah (4-1-16-0) comes back into the attack.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, a leg-break, outside off. Liam Livingstone drives it towards cover. Another over and it's another successful one from Yuzvendra Chahal!
21.5 overs (1 Run) Another one on the pads, full in length. Moeen Ali works it away to square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Full again, on the pads this time. Moeen Ali blocks it out.
Moeen Ali is the new batter in. He has a lot of work to do here.
21.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Yuzvendra Chahal has taken his third wicket as he sends Ben Stokes packing! England have lost half their side now. They are in a spot of bother. Yuzvendra Chahal tosses this one up, full, and it lands around off and spins in. Ben Stokes gets down and goes for the reverse-sweep again, but he misses this time and gets hit on his pads. A huge appeal for LBW, and the umpire raises his finger! Ben Stokes goes up for review. No spike on UltraEdge and Ball Tracking shows three reds. Ben Stokes has to walk back! England have no reviews left now!
21.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air this time, loopy ball, full and on the pads. Ben Stokes advances down the pitch and misses his flick.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses this one up, full, spinning away a tad. Liam Livingstone drives it through cover for a single.
20.6 overs (0 Run) This one is served full outside off. Ben Stokes hits this hard towards the mid off fielder. Just 2 runs of the over! A good one from Mohammad Shami!
20.5 overs (1 Run) Mohammad Shami goes for a yorker on the pads, Liam Livingstone gets his bat down in time and flicks it towards backward square leg for a single.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Mohammad Shami goes a fraction fuller on off. Liam Livingstone defends this back to the bowler.
20.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This one is banged in short and on middle. Liam Livingstone attempts to pull this but is too high. The umpire calls wide for height.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Mohammad Shami goes full in line of the stumps. Liam Livingstone knocks this towards mid on.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Mohammad Shami looking in good rhythm. The is delivered on a good length outside off, Liam Livingstone taps this towards cover.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Mohammad Shami serves this on a good length outside off. There is some extra bounce as Liam Livingstone smothers this towards the off side.
