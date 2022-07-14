England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full, loopy ball, around the leg pole. Ben Stokes makes room and knocks it towards long on for a single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) And again! A fuller one, outside off this time. Ben Stokes misses his reverse-sweep this time.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is clever batting! He is playing to the field! Quicker, a low full toss, around middle. Ben Stokes gets down on his knee and reverse-sweeps it past point for another boundary.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Ben Stokes goes for the reverse-sweep to a fuller ball again! Not in the gap though it goes towards deep cover. Two taken!
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow! Lovely shot from Ben Stokes! Full, around middle and leg. Ben Stokes gets low and rever-sweeps this one past cover-point for a boundary. Perfectly executed!
18.6 overs (0 Run) Liam Livingstone comes down the wicket in response. Mohammad Shami serves this short and wide from the stumps. Liam Livingstone decides to leave this alone.
Slight halt in play! Liam Livingstone has been struck on his helmet. The physio is out there to conduct the mandatory concussion test.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Mohammad Shami welcomes Liam Livingstone with a bouncer straight on the helmet! This one is banged in short and aimed to do damage! Liam Livingstone tries to duck and reacts really late. Gets thumped on the head and the umpire calls for the physio! This was bowled at 139 clicks and Mohammad Shami is bowling with some fire!
Liam Livingstone makes him way out to the middle.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Mohammad Shami totally deserves this wicket! He has bowled wonderfully today and reaps the benefits with the big wicket of the England skipper! Mohammad Shami goes full and attacks the stumps, Jos Buttler plays all over this and gets castled! He tries to flick this one but he misses it completely. Four down now and England will need to rebuild here!
18.3 overs (0 Run) Mohammad Shami goes full outside off, Jos Buttler comes across the stumps and knocks this towards mid off.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Back-of-a-length delivery outside off, Jos Buttler plays this to the left of point for a coupe of runs.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly fuller, around middle and leg. Ben Stokes clips it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery outside off, Jos Buttler places this in the gap at covers and completes a brace.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Yuzvendra Chahal serves this full on off, Jos Buttler uses his wrists and works this towards mid-wicket.
Jos Buttler the skipper of England walks out to bat.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Yuzvendra Chahal gets another one! Two wickets in two overs for him! Yuzvendra Chahal serves this full and dead straight. Joe Root goes to sweep and plays over the ball. The ball hits him low on the pads and Yuzvendra Chahal jumps up and appeals! The umpire raises his finger! Joe Root opts for a review! Nothing on UltraEdge. Ball Tracking indicates three reds! England loses Joe Root and they lose a review as well.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Full once again and in line with the stumps. Joe Root defends this towards mid-wicket.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full and spinning in from middle, Ben Stokes works this to long on for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Yuzvendra Chahal flights this full outside off, Ben Stokes taps this towards cover-point.
Yuzvendra Chahal has changed ends and comes into the attack.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Shaping away, outside off, on a length. Joe Root presses forward and leans to drive but he misses.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Driven firmly but a good stop! Pitched up, outside off. Ben Stokes drives this one powerfully, towards cover. Virat Kohli gets right hand down in time and makes a half-stop there! Only a single.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Ben Stokes takes the aerial route now! Not timed as well though! A fuller one, around middle. Ben Stokes heaves it over mid-wicket. Two taken!
16.3 overs (0 Run) A fuller one, around middle and off. Ben Stokes pushes it back to the bowler.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Ben Stokes covers the line of the ball, shows the full face of the bat, and defends it out.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Mohammad Shami starts from 'round the wicket on a good length and angles this ball in from outside off. Ben Stokes defends this down the pitch.
Mohammad Shami is back on!
15.6 overs (1 Run) Wide from the stumps from a good length. Ben Stokes guides this to deep cover for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Prasidh Krishna bowling good length and on off. Ben Stokes fends this towards point.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full outside off, Ben Stokes knocks this towards the cover fielder.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This has been muscled! Good-length delivery outside off, Ben Stokes charges down the wicket and catches the ball on the full. Punches this through the gap in covers for a wonderful boundary! Ben Stokes is off the mark in style!
15.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length angling away from the left-hander from off, Ben Stokes fends this back to the bowler.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Prasidh Krishna begins with a back-of-a-length delivery outside off, Joe Root under edges this fine towards third man for a single.
