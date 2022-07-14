England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Ben Stokes uses the depth of the crease and blocks it towards cover. A successful over from Yuzvendra Chahal comes to an end!
14.5 overs (0 Run) Full, tad quicker, on the pads. Ben Stokes taps it towards mid-wicket.
DRINKS! The players will take a short break. England batters have done much better than they did in their last outing. The Indian bowlers may find themselves unlucky they bowled with fire all morning. England have lost two wickets and now Joe Root and Ben Stokes need to build a partnership to take them to a good score.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes! A much-needed wicket for India, they have now got rid of another set batter. A loopy ball, slower through the air, full, this one lands and spins away a tad. Jonny Bairstow gets down on his knee and looks to slog-sweep this but he misses. The ball goes on to hit the stumps. Jonny Bairstow departs after a good start.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around middle and leg, full again. Joe Root tucks it towards square leg for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Full, tosses it up, around middle. Jonny Bairstow drives it back towards long on.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Jonny Bairstow cuts it towards point.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Prasidh Krishna continues to bowl short and wide outside off, Jonny Bairstow guides this to deep point for a single. 11 runs off this over!
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jonny Bairstow has his eye in now! Prasidh Krishna serves this one short as well and outside off, Jonny Bairstow pulls this towards mid-wicket for the second boundary of the over!
13.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery outside off. Joe Root hits this straight to the point fielder. Suryakumar Yadav takes a shy at the non-striker's end and gets a direct hit. The ball rolls over towards mid-wicket and the batters get a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Prasidh Krishna serves this one short and wide outside off, Jonny Bairstow punches this past the cover fielder for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) BAck-of-a-length delivery outside off. Jonny Bairstow slashes this straight to point.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jonny Bairstow is in the mood now! A fraction short outside off, Jonny Bairstow pulls this wide of the deep square leg boundary for four more runs!
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full again, around middle. Jonny Bairstow tucks it towards square leg. A single taken!
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Full, loopy ball, outside off. Jonny Bairstow goes inside out over cover for a boundary.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, shorter one, spinning away. Jonny Bairstow looks to cut this away but he bails out in the end.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker this time, full, around middle. Jonny Bairstow blocks it out.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Another leg-break, outside off, shorter one. Joe Root cuts it past point for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, spinning away, shorter ball. Jonny Bairstow cuts it towards point for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Width on offer, a length ball. Joe Root cuts it hard but cannot get it past Ravindra Jadeja at backward point.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Joe Root cuts it towards third man for a couple of runs.
11.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around middle. Joe Root tucks it towards mid-wicket. He wanted a single there but he sent back in time.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length. Joe Root slashes it towards backward point. Ravindra Jadeja dives and makes a good stop.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a tad, outside off. Joe Root walks across and tucks it towards mid-wicket.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Swinging in, fuller ball, around off. Joe Root lunges forward and drives it to the fielder at mid off.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, on a length, shaping away. Joe Root dabs it past point for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling in, around middle. Joe Root works it away towards mid on.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, around middle. Jonny Bairstow taps it towards mid on and runs across to the other end.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Joe Root pulls it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Another length ball, around middle. Joe Root stays in his crease and tries to block this one but the ball goes off the outside edge and towards point.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Jonny Bairstow leans to block this but the ball goes off his leading edge towards cover for a single.
