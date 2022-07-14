England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (3 Runs) 3 runs.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jason Roy finally gets one from the middle of his bat!
4.4 overs (0 Run) What a comeback from Mohammad Shami as he serves this on a good length and on middle. Jason Roy plays for the angle and the ball straightens and beats his outside edge! How did he not nick that!
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just the luck Jason Roy is looking for to get going!
4.2 overs (0 Run) Right on the money! This one is on a good length and in line with the stumps, Jason Roy fends this back to the bowler!
4.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and angled into the stumps, Jason Roy shimmies down the wicket and fends the ball towards mid-wicket.
3.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Jonny Bairstow defends this solidly towards backward point.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This one is all timing!
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Goes closer to the stumps and full, Jonny Bairstow flicks this in the gap between mid-wicket and mid on. Yuzvendra Chahal at mid on dives and a half stop prevents the ball from going to the boundary. A couple of runs for England!
3.3 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah goes slightly fuller outside off, Jonny Bairstow looks to punch this but gets an inside edge onto his body and the ball rolls down the pitch.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Serves this on a good length as well outside off, Jonny Bairstow gets a good connection this time but finds the point fielder.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) On a good length outside off, Jonny Bairstow places this in the gap between point and cover. Not the best timing and gets only a couple of runs.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Length again, width on offer. Jason Roy tries to slash this away, but he fails to get any bat on it. Testing over from Mohammad Shami!
2.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten once again! This is lovely bowling from Mohammad Shami! Bounce and movement there for him! On a length, shaping away, outside off. Jason Roy tries to defend this one off the back foot and he misses.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, swinging away, outside off. Jason Roy leaves it alone this time.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Well bowled! This one lands on a length, shapes away, outside off. Jason Roy stays in his crease and tries to block this but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! On a length this time, around middle and leg, at 140 clicks. Jason Roy flicks it past mid-wicket for a boundary. First boundary of the innings!
2.1 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up, around off, at 141 clicks. Jason Roy leans to drive but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat and goes towards mid on.
1.6 overs (3 Runs) Jasprit Bumrah serves this one full and angled into the stumps, Jason Roy flicks this through mid-wicket and collects three runs as Yuzvendra Chahal manages to reach it and stop it going for a boundary!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah goes back of a length outside off, Jason Roy gets on top of the delivery and defends with a wobbly bat down into the pitch.
1.4 overs (0 Run) The one also comes in sharply! Jasprit Bumrah goes a fraction fuller outside off, Jason Roy comes down the wicket to play a shot but gets beaten and the ball hits the pads as he goes to the keeper! Big appeal but the umpire remains unmoved. Jason Roy having serious trouble with the in-swinging ball!
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Jason Roy happy to leave this one alone.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah serves this on a good length and gets the ball to nip back in from outside off, Jason Roy gets an inside edge that rolls through to the keeper!
1.1 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah begins with a back-of-a-length delivery angled in from outside off, Jason Roy stays back and guides it towards square leg.
Jasprit Bumrah will begin from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Swing and miss this time! Mohammad Shami bowling on a good length outside off, Jonny Bairstow looks to slash at this a misses as the ball goes through to the keeper.
0.5 over (0 Run) Beaten! On a good length once again outside off, Jonny Bairstow is beaten all ends up by the away movement.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good-length delivery on middle, Jonny Bairstow defends this back towards the bowler.
0.3 over (0 Run) This one is on a good length outside off, and gets a bit of extra bounce as Jonny Bairstow gets on top of it and taps it towards covers.
0.2 over (1 Run) Goes a fraction fuller just outside off, Jason Roy gets it away towards cover-point for a single. He gets off the mark with that!
0.1 over (0 Run) Serves this on a good length in line with the stumps. Jason Roy fends this back to the bowler.
0.1 over (1 Run) WIDE! Mohammad Shami begins with wayward delivery going down leg from a good length. The umpire calls this wide.
We are set for action to get underway! The players have made their way out to the middle. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will open the batting for England. Mohammad Shami will begin with the ball. Let's go!
Jos Buttler says he would have probably bowled first as well but says that it is usually 50-50 at Lord's and even batting first could be good. Says there is a lot of moisture in the pitch and it is very hot. Admits that it will be initially tricky to bat but once they get in they can set a good total on the board. Says they will go with the same team and on the previous loss says that they got to move on and only take things from the game that we help them learn. He insists that batting is their strength and that will not change with one game. When asked about the World Cup win at the same venue he says that three years have flown by since and it's always thrilling to be back in this stadium.
Rohit Sharma the skipper of India says that they are going to bowl first, not much grass on this wicket but there is some moisture. Adds that it's better to have a score in front of them considering the dimensions of the ground. Informs that Virat Kohli is fit and he comes back in for Shreyas Iyer. On Jasprit Bumrah, he says that he has been a proper bowler across all formats, and it is always nice to have a bowler like him in the squad. On being asked about Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping skills, he says that he did really well and it was quite challenging for him since the ball tends to keep moving even after passing the stumps. Concludes by saying that Lord's is one of the best stadiums in the world and they are keen to play well here.
England (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (In for Shreyas Iyer), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.
TOSS - India have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann gives us an insight into the pitch. He says that Lord's is a batting pitch usually, a cracking batting wicket. Adds that there is no grass on this wicket and there might be not much bounce as well in this game.
If the pitch is anywhere close to what it was to the one at the Oval, the captain winning the toss will bowl first without a second thought. The weather in London seems only partly cloudy. We can expect no interruptions. Having said that no one can predict the weather in England, but let us hope for the best. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
