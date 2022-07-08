England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Brook makes room and punches it to long off for a single. 10 runs off the over. England are 72/4 at the halfway mark. 127 needed in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Ali turns it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for one more.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Angles it down the leg side. Ali misses his heave. The keeper fails to collect and it rolls to fine leg for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) This one drifts away, fuller and outside off. Ali looks to drive but misses.
9.2 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, slower in the air and on middle, worked to deep cover for one.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to start for Patel! Shorter and outside off. Brook slaps it hard and through covers for four. It raced away to the fence.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off. Brook dances down the track and smashes it past the bowler for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A googly, fuller and around leg. Brook gets low to heave it across but misses and the ball whizzes past the leg stump.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped to square leg for a single.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is in the slot, fuller and on off. Ali gets on his knee and slogs it, gets more height but enough distance to clear the deep mid-wicket fence.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball on off, Ali pushes it to covers.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, eased down to long on for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Dinesh Karthik lets it through! Short of a length and outside off. Brook tries to ramp it away but gets an outside edge, high and towards the keeper. Dinesh Karthik tracks back and tries to take over his shoulder but fails to do so. Should have been taken it.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Brook dabs it to backward point.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) On a length and on middle. Brook gets inside the line and tucks it to mid-wicket. They call for a couple and complete it quickly. There is a chance for another single as there was no one backing up but Ali overrun this time.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through covers for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Slower one, around off. Blocked out.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot to get off the mark! On a driving length, outside off. Ali gets low and drives it on the up, over covers for a boundary.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle, Brook tucks it to mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off. Brook inside edges his push, just over the stumps.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Brook reads the length this time as he stays back to pull this short ball to deep mid-wicket. The ball lands on the cushion and it has been given a six.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pandya continues to bowl on the hard length, outside off. Brook throws his bat at it and dabs it past first slip for a boundary.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Pushes it through on a length, outside off. Brook has a poke at it but misses.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Pandya gets his third and Roy walks back while shaking his head. His struggling stay comes to an end. A length ball, outside off, hint of away swing. Roy is rooted to his crease and swings across but without much conviction. He gets a top edge and Harshal Patel takes it at third man. What a spell this is from Pandya. First with the bat and now performing with the ball.
Moeen Ali is the new man in.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bangs a short ball on middle. Roy looks to pull but misses. Dinesh Karthik is again in action as this time he leaps to collect it.
5.6 overs (0 Run) What a beauty to end the over! Short of a length, around middle, it nips back in off the deck. Brook is cut in half as he tries to play but misses and Dinesh Karthik dives to his left to collect it. An appeal follows but there was no bat. Another impressive over from Kumar. England are 32/3 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Roy leans and punches it to the left of mid off for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Roy slashes at it but misses.
5.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angling down the leg side. Brook gets a faint edge as he tries to flick and Dinesh Karthik only gets a hand to it. Was a hard one to hold onto it. A single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the hard length, outside off. Brook looks to punch but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Length ball, following the batter on the leg side. Roy misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. It rolls to square leg for a leg bye.
