9.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the over. It is fuller, on off. Yadav drives it through covers for two runs. An expensive over for England. 14 runs off it.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Pandya defends it to covers and takes a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full, down leg, Pandya leaves it alone. Wided.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap and gets the second boundary of the over. 100 up for India. It is looped up, outside off. Hardik Pandya slaps it through covers for a fine boundary.
9.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A loosener this time. Full and down leg. Pandya tries to glance it away but misses.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads, Pandya clips it to mid-wicket.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hardik Pandya gets his first boundary of the innings. It is tossed up, on off. Hardik Pandya lofts it over the bowler's head and finds the boundary.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full, on the pads. Yadav wrists it to mid-wicket and crosses.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle and leg, Yadav clips it to mid-wicket for one. A great start by Chris Jordan, 5 runs and a wicket off it.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Hardik Pandya is off the mark. Good length, on top of off. Pandya gets an inside edge to square leg and scampers across.
Hardik Pandya is the new man in. A slip in place for him.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Deepak Hooda is unable to pick it up over the short fine leg and finds the fielder. England will be very happy to see his back. An incredible innings comes to an end. Chris Jordan picks up England's third wicket. This one is on a length, angled down leg. Deepak Hooda goes for the late pull but lobs it to Tymal Mills who makes no mistake.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Jordan finds the edge yet again. It is on a length, around off. Yadav tries to punch it away but it goes down to third man off the outside edge. They take one more.
8.2 overs (1 Run) This one is angled into the pads. Hooda outside-edges it to third man for another single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, just outside off. Suryakumar Yadav dabs it down to third man for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single now to end the over as this is pushed through covers.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and outside off. Yadav drives it through covers for a superb boundary. India isn't going to sit back at all.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Hooda is here on the charge. It is fuller and on the stumps. Hooda charges down the track and luckily gets some inside edge to turn the ball away from the stumps. It beats the keeper and they take a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller, outside off. Hooda hits it firmly to covers but not in the gap.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle and leg, Yadav tucks it to mid on for one.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav greets Parkinson with a boundary. It is full and wide outside off. Yadav reaches out and slaps it through point for four.
Matt Parkinson is into the attack.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Mills goes fuller this time, around off, angling across the right-hander. Hooda shuffles across and flicks it towards mid-wicket. Chris Jordan fumbles which allows the batters to take two.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Full length, wide outside off. Deepak Hooda reaches out and helps it to backward point. Could not hit it cleanly.
6.4 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! It is on a good length, on off. Yadav looks to heave it across the line. It catches the top-edge and flies towards fine leg. The fielder in the deep charges towards the ball only to collect it on a bounce. They take one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. Yadav swings and misses.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! He loves to play that shot! Short of a length and on leg. Yadav shuffles across and flicks it over deep backward square leg for a biggie.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and angling across, outside off. Yadav slashes at it but misses.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ends the Powerplay with a boundary! Hooda is looking in fine form! Shorter and outside off. Hooda upper cuts it over short third man for a boundary. India are 66/2 at the end of the sixth over.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on middle, flicked to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Length ball, way outside off. Hooda cuts it over point for another boundary.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, on off. Hooda pulls it to deep square leg for a brace.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deepak Hooda is in sensational form. It is full, on middle and leg, Hooda clears his front leg and clips it over mid-wicket for four.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller, outside off. Hooda pushes it to mid off.
