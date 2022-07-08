England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then. That's it from the coverage of this game. India have taken an early lead in this series and have an opportunity to take an unnassiailable lead here. These two sides will meet again on 9th July 2022. The first ball will be at 1900 IST (1330 GMT). But as you all know you can join us early for the build-up. Till then, take care and goodbye!
Hardik Pandya WINS THE MAN OF THE MATCH AWARD for his all-around effort. He says when he played last time in England, he took a four-fer and scored 30 runs, that time he made a new record and he was certain that he reached a new milestone this time around. Adds that he is enjoying his cricket now, there is rhythm and he feeling fit as well. Tells that it was a concious decision taken to get fully fit and give full effort. On the leadership skills, he says he likes to take responsibilty.
Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper is in for a chat. He says it was a great performance from the start, there was intent showsn by all the batters. Adds that they played cricketing shots and they backed their basics. Tells that they needed to make the most of the Powerplay and there is an approach towards it and spoken about it. Shares that everyone needs to buy and the message is clear to every players. On Hardik, he says he was impressive overall but his bowling was fantastic, he was quick and there were variations as well. Says sometimes there is nip in the air and the opening bowlers did really well to swung the ball and get control early on. On improvements, he says they were sloppy on the field, catches should have been taken and set a high standard.
Jos Buttler, the skipper of England says India bowled really well with the new ball. Mentions they cameback really well in the second half with the ball. Adds Jordan was fantastic and his figures in such a high-scoring game is just incredible. Adds Kumar bowled with great control and shaped both the way. They wanted to hit some balls into the stands initially but the Indian bowlers were excellent. Further says, Matt Parkinson stood up to the challenge and bowled with bravery. Ends by saying, he is glad that some players are getting exposure.
Stay tuned for the presentation...
Earlier in the innings, India posted an above par total with the help of some brisk innings from their batters. Hardik Pandya stood out with his half century but the contibution from the rest of the pack didn't go unnoticed. They ended with 198 on the board and might've felt to be 15-20 runs short, although it did not matter much as they were on the money with the ball.
India will take back a lot of positives from this game. Hardik Pandya became the first Indian player to score a half-century and take a four-fer in a T20I match. It was Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh who set the tone with their domination with the new ball. It was just another normal day at work for Chahal. He dominated the proceedings in the middle overs and got his side back in front with two wickets in a single over. Arshdeep Singh will be a happy man as he picked up a brace on his debut.
England were in all sorts of trouble right at the start of the chase. They lost three wickets inside the Powerplay. Their top order could not find their feet against some great seam bowling by the pacers. Brook's and Ali's stand might've brought some hope in the dugout but they fell in quick succession and the dark clouds were back in the dressing room. Later, the tail-enders had too much on their plate and could not get their side over the line as they bundled out for 148.
Rohit Sharma gets back to business straightaway and records his 13th victory as a captain. India lead the series 1-nil. England, on the other hand, could not transcend their 'BAZBALL' ploy into the shortest-format of the game. They will be very disappointed with their effort.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Arshdeep Singh ends with two wickets in his first outing! Singh bowls it very full and around off. Matt Parkinson guides it straight in the hands of Hooda who gets low at point and takes it. India win by 50 runs.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tries a bouncer now, around middle and leg. Matt Parkinson ducks under it. Wide given.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off. Jordon smashes it to long off where the fielder collects it on a bounce. A single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker, angling around leg. Jordon tries to work it on the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads. This is his specialty, to bowl in the death.
18.6 overs (0 Run) A low dipping full toss on middle. Matt Parkinson jams it out to covers.
18.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and slanting on middle. Matt Parkinson tries to work on the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads.
18.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off. Jordon lofts it to long off for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off. Jordon pushes it to covers. Off-pace this time.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jordon is showing his batting skills here! Short in length and down the leg side. Jordon waits and pulls it over fine leg for a biggie.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss on off. Jordon drives it firmly past mid off for a boundary.
Matt Parkinson is the last man in.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Maiden international wicket for Arshdeep Singh! He has a big smile on his face! Short of a length and on off. Topley makes room to slash at it but gets a bottom edge to the keeper, Dinesh Karthik who takes it cleanly.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Angles a full ball on leg. Topley smashes it to mid-wicket where a fumble allows a couple of runs.
17.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Topley looks to cut but misses.
17.3 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball on middle. Topley backs away as he looks to cut but gets a bottom edge to the keeper.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Attempts a yorker on off. Jordon hits it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slides it down the leg side. Jordon misses his whip. Wided.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the leg side. Topley forces it to long on for one.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Length and on top of off, worked to deep cover for a single. Hardik Pandya ends with four wickets. A superb all-round performance from him.
16.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, slower and on middle. Jordon shuffles across and flicks it to short fine leg for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Topley makes room and punches it through covers for one.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy runs! hits the hard length, outside off. Topley clears his front leg and tries to slam it away but gets a top edge, over the keeper for a boundary.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A single as Jordon punches this length ball to deep cover.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on off. Jordon pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
Reece Topley is the new man in.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Patel gets a wicket now! A bouncer on middle, slower one. Mills does not read the pace as he tries to ramp it over the keeper but mistimes it completely and the ball lobs nicely to the left of Patel who takes it with ease.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, fuller and just around off. Mills swings wildly but fails to connect.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter, slower and on off. Mills tries to dab it away but gets an outside edge to the keeper who collets it on a bounce.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, outside off. Chris punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Short again this time on middle. Jordon looks to pull but gets a top edge, over the keeper and to the fence.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Short in length, outside off. Jordon looks to pull but misses.
Match Reports
