England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Slower short ball, on off. Singh pulls it to deep square leg and gets a couple. INDIA END THEIR INNINGS AT 198/8.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full, outside off. Kumar lofts it over backward point for one.
The debutant, Arshdeep Singh has to show his batting skills as he walks out.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! It is a slower delivery yet again, into the pads. Patel misses to flick. It rolls out to the leg side. Bhuvneshwar Kumar calls for a single, Patel is a bit late to take off. Jos Buttler gathers the ball, turns and scores a bulls eye at the non-striker's end. Harshal Patel's innings comes to an end.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the new batter in.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A wonderful running catch by Sam Curran means Karthik's innings comes to an end. It is a slower delivery, on a length, outside off. Karthik moves to the leg side and misjudges it completely. The ball goes off the outer half over point and Curran takes a sharp catch.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Dinesh Karthik this time. This is short and outside off. Dinesh Karthik stands tall and swats it down the ground for a boundary. This is why Dinesh Karthik is brought into the side.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dinesh Karthik at his best. It is full, outside off. Dinesh Karthik gets on the front foot and hammers it down to long off for a boundary.
Tymal Mills to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, on off, Patel pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
18.5 overs (1 Run) It is angled into the body, on a length. Karthik tries to pull it away but lobs it to the left of the keeper off the edge. Buttler moves to that side but does not reach in time. They take one.
18.4 overs (1 Run) BYE! A sharp bouncer on off, Patel fails to connect yet again. Jos Buttler clips the bails at the striker's end with a lazy throw. The batters see an opportunity and collect byes this time.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row now! Goes short, on off. Patel tries to play the upper cut but misses.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. This one flies off the deck. Patel swings wildly but is unable to connect at all.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Dinesh Karthik dabs it to point for a quick single.
Chris Jordan to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Good length, on off. Karthik guides it to short third man for a single. A good over for England.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Fraction short, on off. Patel punches it through covers for a single. He is off the mark instantly.
Harshal Patel comes in.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Reece Topley gets the prized wicket of Hardik Pandya. He departs after racking up his half ton. It is served full and outside off. Hardik Pandya throws his blade at it. The ball lofts towards sweeper cover where Harry Brook takes a sharp catch.
17.3 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! This is full, on the pads, Dinesh Karthik tries to flick but misses. It rolls to square leg off his pads. They cross for a leg bye.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full length, wide outside off. Pandya drives it through covers for one.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length, on off. Hardik Pandya tries to heave it across the line but misses.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Hardik Pandya gets his maiden T20I half-century. It is full and on off. Pandya drives it to mid off and crosses for a single. He raises his blade and soaks in applause.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Hardik Pandya is taking the charge here. It is tossed up, on off. Hardik Pandya smokes it over long off for a biggie.
Dinesh Karthik walks out to the middle.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Matt Parkinson strikes and gets himself into the wicket's column. Matt Parkinson sees Patel coming down the track and serves it wide. Patel goes through with his shot and lofts it towards long off. Jason Roy takes a dolly. A great decision by Jos Buttler to get the leg spinner back in.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Patel shining here. It is a low full toss, on the pads. Patel sweeps it over square leg for a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is wide outside off, Patel slashes but misses. The umpire signals a wide.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one, on middle and leg. Pandya makes room and slaps it down the ground for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Gives it too much flight, a leg spinner, Pandya tries to clip it away but misses. It sneaks through his legs but this time Buttler does enough to stop it.
15.6 overs (1 Run) This one takes Hardik Pandya by surprise. Back of a length, on the body. Pandya is taken aback by the sudden bounce. It lobs to the left of the keeper off the top of the blade. They take one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) This one is on a good length, outside off. Patel dances down the track and punches it to deep point for one.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Axar Patel finds the gap and gets a boundary. A welcome boundary for India. Jordan bangs it short, on off. Patel pulls it over mid on for four.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Toucher shorter this time, down leg, Patel tries to work it away but misses. Wide called by the umpire.
15.3 overs (0 Run) This is a third length ball, on the trot, skidding through. Axar Patel throws his blade at it but misses.
15.2 overs (1 Run) It is on a good length, on top of off. Hardik Pandya shuffles across and smothers it to covers for one.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! On a length, outside off, with a hint of shape. Pandya tries to punch it away on his back foot but only connects with thin air.
Match Reports
- England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, India are 198/8. The live updates of England vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in England vs India, 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through England vs India, 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, England vs India, England vs India live score, England vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the England vs India, 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.