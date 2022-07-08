England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (1 Run) Floated and full, outside off. Jordan pushes it to covers for one.
14.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! This time it is Deepak Hooda that drops the catch. It is full and outside off. Tymal Mills reaches out and lofts it towards long off. Deepak Hooda settles under it but fails to pouch it safely. He throws it hard back to the bowler in anger. They take one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on the pads, Mills fails to clip it away and gets rapped on the pads.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Looped up, outside off. Mills misses it completely.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! It is tossed up, on off. Mills slogs it powerfully over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
14.1 overs (1 Run) It is full and outside off. Jordan slaps it hard and back to the bowler. Yuzvendra Chahal fails to pick it up and they take a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Another wicket-taking over by Hardik Pandya comes to an end. Length ball, on off. Mills blocks it out.
Tymal Mills walks out to the middle.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Hardik Pandya grabs his fourth wicket. He hits the hard length, on the body. Sam Curran tries to hook it away but ony manages to find the outside edge. The ball lobs towards the keeper and Dinesh Karthik takes a dolly this time. England in all sorts of trouble now.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Curran pulls it down to long on for two runs.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Sam Curran pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Length, on off, blocked out.
13.1 overs (1 Run) EDGED BUT SAFE! It is a good-length delivery, around off, shaping away. Jordan hangs his blade away from his body and nicks it to the right of the keeper. Dinesh Karthik dives to that side but only gets a glove on it. They take one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on the pads, Jordan clips it to square leg for a single. 7 runs and two wicket off it.
Chris Jordan comes in now.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Dinesh Karthik fumbles initially but has enough time to disturb the bails and send back Moeen Ali. Yuzvendra Chahal gets his second wicket in the over and India are right back on top. It is full and on middle, turns away a touch. Ali comes down the track and tries to heave it away but misses. Dinesh Karthik fumbles but does not waste this opportunity.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed out.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Incredible shot! It is short, outside off. Moeen Ali stands back and cuts it through point for a boundary. 100 up for England.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, outside off. Ali lofts it over covers. Arshdeep Singh almost makes a mess of it in the deep. He saves a couple.
Sam Curran walks out.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Yuzvendra Chahal breaks this stand which was starting to hurt India. Chahal goes short, outside off. Brook stays on the back foot and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Suryakumar Yadav runs to his left and takes a solid catch.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Ali is taking the charge here. It is full and on off. Ali skips down the track and smokes it over the wide long on fence with disdain.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit fortunate this time. This is a low full toss, on leg. Ali comes down the track and swings. It takes an inside edge and runs down to the fine leg fence.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Brook pulls it to mid-wicket for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short, outside off. Ali lofts it towards sweeper cover. It lands safely for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Brook cuts it to point for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! On the pads, Ali tries to flick it away but misses. It goes off his pads to fine leg. They collect a leg bye.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Ali stays back and lifts it up to the right of extra cover. Suryakumar Yadav should've taken it but drops it. He looks shocked.
10.5 overs (1 Run) It is slow and a touch short, Brook reverse-sweeps it to backward point. The fielder makes a sharp stop. One taken.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Ali cuts it to the right of backward point. The fielder makes a quick stop and allows only a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Ali tries to chase it but misses.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Some fortune for Ali now. It is full and outside off. Moeen Ali gets on one knee and tries to slog it away. It flies off the top-edge towards fine leg. It races away into the boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Floated around off. Brook moves across and gets it to third man off his pads. They collect a leg bye.
