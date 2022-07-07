England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Very good over! Just 7 off it! On middle, fuller, Hardik nudges it to long on for a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) On off, played to the cover fielder.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated, around off. Pandya sweeps it to deep square leg for a brace. Excellent fielding in the deep.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Missed stumping! Slower in the air, fuller and sliding down. Pandya comes down the track and looks to heave across but misses. The ball brushes his pads on its way to the keeper who fumbles to collect and lets it through behind.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Slower in the air, on leg. Pandya tucks it to mid-wicket and calls for two. Gets it easily.
13.6 overs (1 Run) 150 up for India! On the pads, it is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on off. Patel pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one more.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Pandya works it to long off for a single.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! On a length and around off. Pandya sits back and opens the face of the bat as he guides it through backward point for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Another single as Axar eases it to long on for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed to long off for one run.
Change. Sam Curran (1-0-9-0) is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) 15 runs off the over! Tossed up on middle, tucked on the leg side for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On middle. Patel slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third of the over! Frustration for Buttler and Liam Livingstone as this over has gone for plenty of runs already! Tossed up, outside off. Patel goes inside-out over covers for four.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A leggie, outside off, it is hit to covers for a single.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! Fuller and outside off, off-spinner. Pandya smashes it down to long on and beats the diving fielder for a boundary.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcomes Liam Livingstone with a boundary! Tad short and outside off. Pandya slaps it late past point for a boundary.
Change. Liam Livingstone comes into the attack now.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Patel again hits this length ball to covers.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Patel punches it to covers.
Axar Patel is the new man in.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! An important wicket for England as Yadav was looking in superb form! Jordon bowls a well-directed short ball on middle. Yadav stands tall to pull but seems to miss it. A huge appeal for caught behind but nothing given! England choose to take it upstairs! There is a bit of deflection.Ultra Edge shows a spike as the ball passes the gloves. The on-field decision needs to be changed and Suryakumar Yadav has to walk back.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Pandya comes down the pitch as he looks to go inside-out but gets an outside edge to third man. One.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, drilled down to long on for one more.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! England are serving freebies to Yadav! Length ball, angling around leg. Yadav stays back and thumps it to deep square leg for a boundary.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, Pandya punches it straight to covers.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Too full, outside off, driven to deep point for a single.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over! Yadav just uses the pace here! This is on a length and on leg. Yadav steps across and whips it over fine leg for a biggie.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Angling on the pads, eased to mid on for a single.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, outside off. Pandya guides it past point and deep cover comes across to cut it off. Two.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not good bowling! Gives too much width there, on a length and Pandya cuts it over backward point for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Shorter and way outside off. Pandya swings wildly and misses.
