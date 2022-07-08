England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! b Hardik Pandya.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Malan greets him with a boundary. It is short and wide outside off. Malan punches it through point off his back foot for a boundary.
Hardik Pandya is into the attack.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Malan pulls it to mid-wicket for a single. The batters cross for a single. 11 runs come off it. Just what England need at this point.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shouts of catch but it goes through the gap! Good length, wide outside off. Malan cuts it through the gap between point and backward point. It races away.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot by Malan! Fraction short, outside off. Malan picks up the length quickly and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Malan is finding his rhythm early this time. He usually gives himself time to settle in.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, wide outside off. Malan sways away from the line and leaves it alone.
3.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a length, aimed at the pads, Malan flicks it to the leg side.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Malan comes across and heaves it over mid-wicket. Hardik Pandya gives it a chase and keeps it down to two.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads, Malan clips it to mid-wicket for one. A good over by Kumar, just 7 runs off it.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, on a length. Roy tucks it to mid on for a quick single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Good length, on fifth stump. Malan stays back and dabs it down to third man for a single.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dawid Malan gets off the mark with a boundary. This should ease some pressure. This is length and on off. Malan walks across and flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Kumar goes full this time, on off. Malan gets behind the line and blocks it back to the bowler.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, shaped across the left-hander. Left alone.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal for LBW but the umpire is unmoved! A great start by Arshdeep Singh. He fires it full, with some inward movement around leg. Jason Roy is unable to get his blade down in time and gets rapped on the pads. Singh appeals but the umpire isn't convinced. Going down leg, mostly.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Jason Roy appreciates the ball this time. This is incredible stuff from Singh. This is full, outside off, leaving the right-hander. Jason Roy looks to play it through the line but misses it completely.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! This one lands around middle and leg, shapes down leg, Roy tries to flick it away but misses. It goes past the keeper off the pads. The batters collect two leg byes.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row here! It is full, angled across the right-hander, on off. Roy fends it to covers.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! This one is on a length, around leg. Jason Roy skips down the track and tries to heave it away but misses. He gets beaten on the inside edge.
1.1 overs (0 Run) WOW! This is some movement for Arshdeep Singh. It lands on a length, around middle and nips in to hit Jason Roy in the pads, but down leg.
The debutant, Arshdeep Singh to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! It is a length ball, just outside off. Malan tries to cut it away but misses. It goes past the keeper off the pads. They take two leg byes.
Dawid Malan walks out at number 3.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Bhuvneshwar Kumar draws the first blood and gets rid of a dangerous Jos Buttler. The English skipper departs on a golden duck. Kumar fires it full and around off, this one nips in off the deck. Jos Buttler stays back and ends up playing all around it. The stumps are shattered and the Indians celebrate. Not the start England would have wanted.
0.4 over (1 Run) Good length, on the fourth stump. Roy shuffles across and clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Absolute beauty from Kumar! On a length, just outside off, moving away off the deck. Roy is beaten on the outside edge.
0.2 over (0 Run) Kumar gets good shape yet agian. It is served on a length, around off, nips away a touch. Roy stays back and blocks it out.
0.1 over (0 Run) England could not start their innings straightaway. Kumar serves it on a length, outside off, it shapes away off the deck. Jason Roy tries to chase it but misses.
