England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Jos Buttler, the captain of England is in for a chat. He says is a very proud day for him and is honoured to lead the country. Mentions he has bigger shoes to fill. Accepts its been fantastic to watch the Test squad and would hope to build on the momentum.
Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper says they will bat first. Says that it looks like a good pitch, decent ground to play and it is better to bat first. Adds that he has recovered from Covid, he had some practice session, and is looking forward to the game. Shares that they know the schedule and the players need rest and it also gives an opportunity to strengthen the bench. Tells that there were few choices but Singh makes his debut, he has done well in the past and looks an exciting prospect.
England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh (On debut), Yuzvendra Chahal.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of India. They will BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann says that it looks a very good wicket. There won't be much seam movement but the pace will play a key role. This ground has one of the largest boundaries.
