England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from The Oval, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Time for Powerplay 2! Now, 4 fielders are allowed to be placed outside the inner circle till the 40th over.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, kept out. Another brilliant over from Bumrah. End of Powerplay 1 and it has been bossed by India.
9.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Difficult, difficult chance for Pant there! This is on the pads, Moeen looks to flick, it goes off the edge and to the right of Pant who dives with one hand stretched out, the ball hits the finger tips and rolls towards fine leg for one. A very tough chance that. Harsh to call it a drop.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Just giving nothing away at the moment! On a length and around off, Moeen plays it to covers.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Moeen plays it to mid off. That came right off the middle.
9.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Well wide outside off, left alone. Wided.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Edge but a run! Length and on off, Buttler looks to defend but this goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, Buttler plays it to mid-wicket.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Ali pushes it to covers.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Another beauty! Just brilliant from the Indian bowlers! Length and on off, this lands and moves away, also takes off. Buttler is beaten all ends up as he tries to defend.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Angled into the middle pole, Buttler works it to square leg.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Another ball on a back of a length, it is blocked.
8.1 overs (0 Run) That has bounced over the stumps! Shorter and on middle, Buttler looks to defend but does so late, it bounces behind him and goes over the stumps.
First bowling change! Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. He replaces Mohammad Shami.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length. Left alone.
Moeen Ali walks out to bat. Three slips in place for him.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Not sure what Liam Livingstone was trying to do there! That is a poor shot. Very poor. We understand he was eager to get off the mark but playing that against a bowler who is bowling brilliantly and has three wickets already is not the right option. He walks across and also takes a few steps down the track. Bumrah bowls a yorker on the leg pole. Liam misses the flick and it hits the leg pole. Bumrah has 4 and England have half their side back in the hut and we are not even done with 10 overs.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Looks to bowl a yorker but ends bowling a full toss, Liam Livingstone is happy to jam it out to mid off.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Now the one that goes away, the line is a little too wide outside off. Not played at.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Solid! Length and on off, comes back in. Liam plays it to mid off.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Another one which comes back in a long way from outside off, Liam works it to mid-wicket.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, shaping away a tad, outside off. Jos Buttler taps it towards point. Only that boundary of the over!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, length again. Jos Buttler dabs it towards cover.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Angling in, around middle, good-length delivery. Jos Buttler defends it out off the front foot.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! This was tad shorter, around middle. Jos Buttler swivels and pulls it past square leg for a boundary. His third so far!
6.2 overs (0 Run) Tighter line this time! Around the off pole, on a length. Jos Buttler blocks it out.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, nipping back in, around middle. Jos Buttler looks to block this but he manages to get an inisde egde towards square leg.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Another really good ball to end! Length and outside off, this one jags back in again. Liam shuffles across and looks to flick but misses to get hit near the box.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Liam shoulders arms to this one.
5.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Big booming inswinger but slips this one down the leg side. Liam misses the flick. It keeps going away from the keeper who dives but has no chance. Bonus runs and England would love runs in any which way.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and on off, Liam pushes it to mid on.
Liam Livingstone is the new man in.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Another one bites the dust and there is pin-drop silence in the crowd here! Pant with another top catch and Bumrah has three. The man in-form, Bairstow walks back. This is on a length and around off, shapes away again. Bairstow is unsure whether to play at it or leave it, in the end he has a poke at it, it goes off the outside edge and Pant dives to his right to take it with one hand.
5.2 overs (0 Run) One comes in the other leaves the batter. Bumrah angles this one into the off pole. Bairstow looks to defend, this lands and moves away. Goes past the outside edge.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A good leave in the end! Left on length there! Around off, this one jags back in. Bairstow right at the end, opts to let it go. It goes over the off pole.
