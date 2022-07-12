England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Now, this is a target India should quite easily chase! However, if England are going to have any kind of chance, then they need to do wonders with the new ball, something similar to what Bumrah did. Is there a surprise in store? We will find out. Stay tuned for the second essay!
Not a lot you can write about England! 4 of their batters scored 0s and when that is the case, you do not end up scoring a lot of runs. Jos Buttler was the top scorer with 30. The tail for England did wag for a while as David Willey and Brydon Carse put together a stand of 35 runs and helped England get over that 100-run mark. However, overall it has been a sorry show from the hosts.
What a bowling performance from the Indians and they have blown England's line-up away in no time! Surely Rohit's decision to bowl first has been justified. The conditions overhead were the best to bowl when India did come out to do so. Their opening bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah made full use of it. They had 5 wickets inside the 10 overs with Jasprit Bumrah getting 4 and Shami taking one. It was always going to be difficult then for England to get back into the game and India ensured that did not happen. Bumrah was the star with a six-fer. Shami and Prasidh Krishna played their part too. In the end, an exceptional performance from the visitors, and it is their star bowler who leads them off the field.
25.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Jasprit Bumrah has his sixth! He becomes the first Indian bowler to take 6 wickets in an ODI in England! This was full, around middle and off. David Willey walks across and tries to scoop this one, but he misses. The ball goes on to knock the stumps. England are bundled out for 110!
25.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. David Willey blocks it out towards mid on.
