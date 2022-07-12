England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from The Oval, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (6 Runs) Six!
24.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.4 overs (0 Run) A leg-break now, full, outside off. Reece Topley leaves it alone.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Full, around middle. David Willey clips it towards square leg for a single.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely ball! A googly, full, around off. David Willey looks to sweep this but he misses. Rishabh Pant fails to grab the ball as well.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, full, around middle. David Willey flicks it towards mid-wicket.
23.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A Beauty! Another length ball, outside off. Reece Topley once again is beaten all ends up while trying to block this one.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Another play and a miss! Fullish, outside off. Reece Topley tries to have a poke at it but he misses.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Another yorker, on middle. Reece Topley does well to dig it out.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Outside off, on a length. Reece Topley is beaten all ends up as he tries to defend this one.
Reece Topley is the last man in.
23.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Jasprit Bumrah gets his five-wicket haul! The toe-crusher does the trick for him. England are 9 down now! An inswinging, yorker, around middle, at 144 clicks. Brydon Carse gets low and tries to squeeze this one out but he misses. The ball goes on to shatter the stumps!
23.1 overs (0 Run) This one lands on a length, tails back in, around off. Brydon Carse taps it towards point.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, full in length. Brydon Carse gets down on his knee and knocks it to long on for a single.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, pitches it up, around off. Brydon Carse lunges forward and defends it out.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full, around middle. David Willey sweeps and finds the fielder at deep square leg. Single taken!
22.3 overs (1 Run) A googly this time, full, around middle and leg. Brydon Carse pushes it towards point for a single.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, full again, around middle. Brydon Carse taps it towards point.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Yuzvendra Chahal begins with a fuller ball, around middle and leg. Brydon Carse blocks it out.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length. David Willey leaves it alone.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A shorter ball, around off. David Willey looks to pull this but he misses!
21.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky boundary this time! But England will not mind that! This was on a length, outside off. David Willey leans to block this but the ball goes off the outside edge away from second slip and towards third man for a boundary. 100 up for England!
21.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! A fuller one now, around off. David Willey drives it uppishly away from mid off for a boundary.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. David Willey pushes it towards cover.
21.1 overs (2 Runs) Jasprit Bumrah begins his second spell with a fuller ball, around middle and leg. David Willey clips this towards mid-wicket for a brace.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Short, around middle. David Willey pulls and gets away with it again. This one lands in the vacant square leg region for a single.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Tighter line! Around off, a length delivery. David Willey blocks it out off the back foot.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter, outside off. Brydon Carse dabs it towards backward point. Ravindra Jadeja dives to his left, and gets his hand to the ball but the batters sneak in a single.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a length ball. Brydon Carse pushes it towards point off the back foot.
20.2 overs (0 Run) On a length now, around off. Brydon Carse blocks it out.
20.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap this time! Hardik Pandya drops it short, around middle. Brydon Carse pulls it in the gap between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Good start to the over for England!
