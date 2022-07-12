England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Another short one, around middle and off. David Willey pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Too full this time, around middle. Brydon Carse pushes this one towards mid on for a run.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Mohammad Shami once again bangs it short, around middle and off. This time David Willey goes for the pull. It goes off the top edge and lands short of Shreyas Iyer at deep square leg. Another single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Mohammad Shami drops it short now, around middle. Brydon Carse pulls this one towards fine leg. The ball flies high and lands just short of the fielder there. Single taken!
18.2 overs (0 Run) Tad fuller now, around off. Brydon Carse pushes it towards cover.
18.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, nipping back in, around middle and leg. Brydon Carse misses his flick and gets hit high on his thigh pads.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Edgy runs! This was on a length, outside off. Brydon Carse look to block this but the ball goes off the outside edge past third slip towards third man for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Prasidh Krishna serves this short and wide, Brydon Carse tries to slash at it and misses as the ball goes through to the keeper.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Full from Prasidh Krishna outside off, Brydon Carse manages to fend this towards cover.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Prasidh Krishna shortens his length and angles it into the pads, David Willey gets hit high on his thigh pad as he tries to work this leg side. Rolls towards backward point as they complete a leg bye.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! David Willey is not hanging around here!
17.1 overs (0 Run) Prasidh Krishna delivers this full outside off, David Willey gets a long stride forward and knocks it towards cover.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Another length ball, tailing back in, around middle. Brydon Carse defends it out. Another successful over from Mohammad Shami!
16.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Brydon Carse blocks it out.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Another ripper! On a length, this one shapes away, outside off. Brydon Carse looks to block this but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
Who will come to the crease?
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Two wickets in two overs for Mohammad Shami! His third of the game! England are in a complete mess! A lovely delivery! On a length, this one lands around off, and nips back in a tad. Craig Overton looks to block this one but he misses. The ball sneaks in the gap between bat and pad and knocks the stumps over. Will England reach 100?
16.2 overs (1 Run) Much fuller now, around the leg pole. David Willey looks to flick this one but the ball goes off his inner half of the bat and towards fine leg. Single taken!
16.1 overs (0 Run) Goes 'round the wicket, serves a length ball, around middle, at 140 clicks. David Willey shows the full face of the bat and blocks it out.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over! Much-needed! Shorter this time, outside off. Craig Overton cuts it past point for a boundary.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pitches it up again. Craig Overton leaves it alone!
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Fuller, on the pads. Craig Overton flicks it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back now, serves a shorter one, outside off. Craig Overton pushes it towards cover off the back foot.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up this time, around off. Craig Overton drives and finds the fielder at mid off.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Craig Overton leaves it alone.
