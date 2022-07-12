England vs India: England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from The Oval, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Swinging in, a length ball, outside off. David Willey leaves it alone.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length. David Willey blocks it out.
Who will walk out to bat now?
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The one man who has looked in fine touch departs now! It's going from bad to worse for England! Mohammad Shami gets rid of Jos Buttler. England are now 7 down! Mohammad Shami hits the deck hard once again, serves a shorter ball, around middle and off. Jos Buttler goes for the pull once again, but this time he gets a top edge towards deep square leg. Suryakumar Yadav there pouches it safely.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Jos Buttler seems like he is playing another game! Too short, around middle. Jos Buttler pulls this towards deep square leg for a boundary.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, outside off. Jos Buttler presses forward and drives it firmly through covers for a couple of runs.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Prasidh Krishna pulls his length back for the new batter and angles it into the body. David Willey nudges this towards mid on.
DRINKS! India are all over England at the moment. The hosts are tumbling like a pack of cards. Within just 14 overs the Indian seamers have grabbed 6 wickets and put England under the pump. Jos Buttler is the only man who has been scoring runs. He needs to stick around till the end. David Willey is the new man in.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Another one bites the dust! Prasidh Krishna bowls this on a length and just outside off, Moeen Ali tries to hit this straight but his bat wobbles in his hand and the ball goes in the air back towards the bowler. Prasidh Krishna does really well to get low for a tall man that he is and grasp it with both his hands! England have lost their sixth wicket and they just have 53 on the board!
13.4 overs (0 Run) Full once again and outside off, shapes away from Moeen Ali and beats him on the outside edge this time.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This has not been timed perfectly but is straight enough to go for a boundary! Prasidh Krishna serves this full and in line with the stumps, Moeen Ali digs this out uppishly back to the left of the bowler. Prasidh Krishna reaches for it and can not get there as the ball runs past mid off for a boundary straight to long on.
13.2 overs (0 Run) He goes back to bowling slightly back of a length outside off, Moeen Ali taps it towards backward point.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Prasidh Krishna serves this full and outside off, Moeen Ali goes hard at it and gets beaten on the inside edge.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On the thigh pads, a length ball. Moeen Ali taps it towards mid-wicket and takes a run. He retains the strike.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Another length ball, this one swings back in a tad, around middle, extra bounce there as well. Moeen Ali looks to flick this one to the leg side but he gets a slight outside edge onto the deck and towards slip.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, just outside off. Moeen Ali leans forward and pushes it towards cover.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Angling in this time, darting it on the thigh pads, a length ball, at 131 clicks. Jos Buttler shuffles across and tucks it towards fine leg for a run.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Tighter line on this occasion! Around off, a length ball. Jos Buttler defends this one off the back foot.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off, at 135 clicks. Moeen Ali hangs back and pushes this firmly towards deep cover for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A lovely nut to end! A great comeback after going for a boundary early on. Length and outside off, it lands and moves away. Buttler pokes at it and is beaten.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Angled into the middle pole, it is worked to mid-wicket.
11.4 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! Length and just outside off, Buttler lunges to defend but this one jags back in and goes past the inside edge. The ball is still doing a bit.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is guided to point.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length, this time closer to the off pole, it is defended.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs have started to flow now! Length and outside off, Buttler stands tall and pushes it through covers for a boundary. Not a very bad delivery but there was enough width there for Buttler to put it away.
Prasidh Krishna is introduced into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is clipped wide of mid on for one. A good over for England. 12 from it.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a beautiful stroke! Sheer timing! Fuller and on off, Buttler shows the full face of the bat and creams it past mid off. No stopping that.
10.4 overs (3 Runs) Just over! Three more runs! Shorter and on middle, Moeen pulls, it goes more off the splice as he fails to get on top of the bounce. It goes just over square leg. Iyer runs back and keeps it down to three.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Misfield but for no run! Shorter and on off, Moeen pushes it towards cover, the fielder misfields but the point fielder backs up well.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flayed away! A boundary after a long time and a much-needed one for England! Shorter and wider outside off, Moeen slaps it through cover-point and this races away to the fence. Will this break the shackles now? Will it get Moeen going?
10.1 overs (0 Run) On the body, Moeen works it to mid-wicket.
