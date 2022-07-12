England vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, England vs India, 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs India from The Oval, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Good leave! This is what is needed at the moment, some cautious cricket. The movement which the Indian bowlers were getting at the start has eased off a little now. Outside off, Buttler shoulders arms to this one.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, blocked.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Takes one this time! Really full and on off, Bairstow jams it out wide of mid off for one.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Jonny Bairstow pushes it to mid off. Another dot.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Bairstow plays it to covers.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Bairstow takes a few steps down the track and plays it back to the bowler.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Buttler works it to square leg. Another testing over from Bumrah.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but safe! Fuller and on middle, Jonny Bairstow looks to work it on the leg side, ends up closing the face of the bat a little too early, it goes off the leading edge wide of cover for one.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Bairstow shoulders arms to this one. Need to be watchful for a bit now.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, good carry yet again. Left alone.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Played that quite late! On a length and around off, this one comes back in. Bairstow gets his bat down and plays it right at the end.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Bairstow stays back and blocks.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On the leg side this time and it is two boundaries to end the over. End of an action-packed one, two boundaries and a wicket in it. On the pads, Buttler works it fine down the leg side and this one races away.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is some way to get off the mark! What a shot. It is caressed! Fuller and outside off, Buttler leans into it and strokes it through covers for a boundary.
Jos Buttler the captain of England comes to the crease.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! A first baller now for Stokes! England in tatters here. Another peach of a delivery and a sensational catch by Pant. This is on a length, it is outside off, jags back in and Stokes looks to defend but does so outside the line. It takes the inside edge and goes to the right of Pant who dives and takes it with one hand.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Bairstow looks to cut but gets an underedge, it rolls on the off side, Iyer misfields and a run is taken.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is defended.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Really good zip off the surface! Outside off, on a length, left alone.
Ben Stokes makes his way out to the middle.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Bumrah indicates he did not hear anything but there was surely an edge and Root knows it as he starts walking back. Two in the over and this is the big one, Joe Root also falls for a duck and England in deep trouble already. Vicious bounce for Bumrah, Length and outside off, this one takes off. Root looks to guide it down to third man but is taken by surprise by the bounce. It goes off the outside edge and into the hands of Pant. An appeal and the finger goes up.
1.5 overs (0 Run) That is really well played! Another one on a length and around off, Root plays it late and on the off side.
Joe Root walks out to bat at number 3.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! PLAYS IT ON! Bumrah strikes in the very first over and it is Roy who falls for a duck! That is the perfect start for the visitors. This is full and outside off, Roy, with no foot movement, goes after this away from the body, he gets an inside edge and this crashes into the off pole. A poor shot by Roy but that is how he plays. He has not had the best of times against India so far.
1.3 overs (0 Run) That has come in a long way and cut Roy into half! On a length again and just outside off, Roy looks to push at it, leaves a gap between bat and pad. It sneaks through but just misses the off pole.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Going down leg! A big booming inswinger but this ends up being on the pads. Roy looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Not a lot of carry for Bumrah on the first ball! Outside off, left alone. Pant takes it near his feet.
Jasprit Bumrah will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A gem of a delivery to end! Unplayable! Length, on off, this one lands and moves away. Bairstow is beaten all ends up as he tries to block. Good from Jonny too. He is looking to play right under his eyes and not pushing at the ball. End of the first and it is a good start for England.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! That is timed brilliantly! A little bit of width on offer and Bairstow does not miss out. First boundary of the game and Jonny Bairstow is underway in style. Shorter and outside off, Bairstow guides it past point and the outfield here is very fast, it races away.
0.4 over (0 Run) That is sharp! A good bumper, really goes through nicely. Bairstow evades it. Wobbles a bit as it passes the batter. Hits Pant's hand as he leaps to his right and luckily it does not cost his side runs.
0.4 over (1 Run) WIDE! Another inswinger but this is down the leg side. Bairstow misses the flick. Wided.
0.3 over (0 Run) This time gets it to hold its line. On a length again and on off, Jonny Bairstow waits and then guides it to point.
0.2 over (0 Run) That one comes back in! The length though is just a tad short. Jonny Bairstow looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
0.1 over (1 Run) England are underway courtesy a leg bye! On the pads, Roy looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and goes down to fine leg for one.
We are ready for action to get underway! The players have made their way out in the middle. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will open the batting for England. Mohammad Shami will begin the proceedings with the ball. Let's go!
England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
Jos Buttler the skipper of England says they would have looked to bowl but it is expected to be a good wicket throughout the day. States captaincy has been a great learning experience and he is looking forward to the ODI series now. Adds it is great to welcome a few players who have been in excellent form. Names his XI and informs Joe Root will bat at three.
Rohit Sharma the captain of India says they want to bowl first. Adds the conditions have aided that and also they like chasing, mentions there is grass cover on the wicket and he wanted to know what they are chasing. States Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah can swing the ball and that is what they have thought of before taking the decision. Says they always want to do well when traveling and they are looking forward to the challenge. Informs Virat Kohli will miss this game and Iyer will bat at three.
TOSS - India have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
Suryakumar Yadav is down for a chat. He says that he is really happy with how things went in the T20Is. Mentions that there was a slight opportunity to take the team over the line in the last T20I, it was a close game but good learning for him going forward. Adds that he was really happy with that knock and he wants to play fearless cricket and express himself.
Hello and a warm welcome folks! After an enthralling T20I series, it's now time for the ODI series to get underway between India and England. The caravan now moves to The Oval, London for the first ODI. Both sides have enjoyed some success in this format in the recent past and it will be interesting to see who takes a lead in this series.
Follow the England vs India, 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, England are 17/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of England vs India, 2022 today match between England and India. Everything related to England and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with England vs India live score. Do check for England vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.