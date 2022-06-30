England on Thursday announced their playing XI for the rescheduled fifth Test against India that begins at Edgbaston on Friday. James Anderson, who was ruled out of the third Test against New Zealand, has returned to the team, replacing Jamie Overton. Sam Billings, who was Ben Foakes' COVID-19 replacement in the third Test against New Zealand, has been picked to keep wickets. "The Three Lions make one change to the side that won the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley, with Jimmy Anderson returning to the side in place of Jamie Overton," the England Cricket Board wrote in its official statement.

Openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley keep their place in the team despite middling returns against New Zealand.

Ollie Pope is set to continue at No.3, after an impressive display in the recently concluded series whitewash against the Kiwis.

The in-form Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, along with captain Ben Stokes make up the rest of the batting order.

Their bowling attack will be spearheaded by the veteran duo of Anderson and Stuart Broad.

England are also persisting with the young Matthew Potts, who was in fine form in his debut series against New Zealand.

Jack Leach has also been picked for his left-arm spin.

India lead the series 2-1, having registered famous wins at Lord's and The Oval last year.

Promoted

The fifth Test, originally set to be held in Manchester, was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

England XI for 5th Test vs India: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson