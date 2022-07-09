Birmingham Police on Friday confirmed that they have arrested a 32-year-old man for a "racially aggravated public order offence" after reports of racist abuse during the India-England Edgbaston Test. It was on the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth Test, that many Indian fans took to Twitter to reveal that they were subjected to racist abuse from other fans at the venue. Birmingham Police have also confirmed that the arrested man "remains in custody for questioning".

"A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in #Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning," the official handle of Birmingham Police tweeted.

After the reports of racist abuse emerged, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had said it was concerned to hear reports of racist abuse aimed at fans during the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston between England and India.

The ECB said it was in contact "with colleagues at Edgbaston" who will be investigating the matter. Azeem Rafiq, the former Yorkshire cricketer who had raised allegations of racism and bullying in Yorkshire, highlighted some tweets that described the racist abuse of Indian fans taking place in the Edgbaston crowd.

The England and Cricket Board tweeted that there was no place for racism in cricket, saying it will investigate the matter.

"We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket," ECB tweeted.

In the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England, the hosts won the match as they chased down 378 and as a result, the series that got underway last year finished at 2-2.