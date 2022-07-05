England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said it was concerned to hear reports of racist abuse aimed at fans during the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston between England and India. The ECB said it was in contact "with colleagues at Edgbaston" who will be investigating the matter. Azeem Rafiq, the former Yorkshire cricketer who had raised allegations of racism and bullying in Yorkshire, highlighted some tweets that described the racist abuse of Indian fans taking place in the Edgbaston crowd.

The England and Cricket Board tweeted that there was no place for racism in cricket, saying it will investigate the matter.

"We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket," ECB tweeted.

Azeem Rafiq shared and reacted to multiple posts alleging racism at the Edgbaston Test.

Solidarity @shaistaAziz



Today has been another reminder for the game & the naysayers who have been too busy attacking myself @GeorgeDobell1 & @cricket_badger #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/hn3KpT427J — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) July 4, 2022

Edgbaston's official Twitter handle also took note of one of Rafiq's Twitter post, replying: "We're incredible sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in anyway. We'll be investigating this ASAP."

Separately, Edgbaston put out a club statement.

Stuart Cain, Chief Executive at Edgbaston, said: "I'm gutted by these reports as we're working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all. Having seen the initial tweets, I've spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we're now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened."

"Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we've got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly."

India and England are taking on each other in the the fifth Test at Edgbaston, with the match on knives edge going into the final day. England are in the driver's seat, needing 119 more runs with seven wickets still in hand.