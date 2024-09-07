As fight for places in the Indian Test cricket team gets heated, ahead of the two-match series against Bangladesh, star batter KL Rahul's recent form has raised a few eyebrows. Rahul, who is playing for the Shubman Gill-led India A in the Duleep Trophy, scored 37 of 111 balls before being dismissed by India B star Washington Sundar on Day 3. Rahul's clumsy knock raised a few eyebrows, with fans taking to social media to troll the star batter.

The squad for the Bangladesh Test series is likely to be announced after the first round of matches in Duleep Trophy. However, Rahul didn't do himself any favours and had to face the wrath of the fans.

Here's how internet reacted:

NO Intent NO runs, on a Pitch which has eased out for batting!! All bows Legend KL RAHUL — Kushagra (@BabaKushagra) September 7, 2024

If you want someone to discourage themselves from watching cricket, tell them to watch KL Rahul batting. I bet you will go in depression. pic.twitter.com/pv1tqcVIm8 — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) September 6, 2024

Sarfaraz playing T20 here. KL Rahul almost convinced me that this is a slow wicket and scoring is tough. — Bhavesh_30 (@Bhaveshbin11920) September 7, 2024

KL Rahul playing in the Tests and ODIs in the same way pic.twitter.com/002VkxcUvQ — DJAY (@djaywalebabu) September 7, 2024

This man has lost his confidence that he can make runs also. — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariIND) September 7, 2024

At what point do we stop labeling it as "Bad luck" and actually blame him for his failures???? — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) September 7, 2024

Rahul was the top-scorer for India A as they were bowled out for 231 in the first innings on Saturday. They trailed India B by 90 runs.

On Day 2, Navdeep Saini reminded of his presence among the fringe pacers with a quality new ball spell that helped India B to keep India A in check at 134 for two in the first innings.

India B needed their bowlers to carry on the excellent effort of Musheer Khan (181, 373b, 16x4, 5x6) that powered 'B' to 321 in their first innings.

Saini, who is out of favour since the 2021 away series against Australia, showed some spark to eke out the wickets of India A skipper Shubman Gill (25) and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (36).

The right-arm quick broke the first-wicket alliance 57 between Gill and Agarwal at the stroke of tea to give his side the first breakthrough.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)