India C vs India D LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer In Focus As India C Take On India D
India C vs India D LIVE Cricket Updates, Duleep Trophy 2024: The focus will be on Shreyas Iyer as India C take on India D in the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 at the Rural Trust Development Stadium in Anantapur.
Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Updates: India C captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to field against India D in the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 at the Rural Trust Development Stadium in Anantapur. The The focus will be on Shreyas Iyer in the Duleep Trophy encounter. Shreyas last played a Test for India in February and was excluded from the BCCI central contracts list after not representing Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. Against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India C, Iyer will have a chance to prove himself against a host of top Indian talents. (Live Scorecard)
Match 2, Duleep Trophy, 2024, Sep 05, 2024
Play In Progress
IND-C
IND-D
34/5 (13.3)
Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
India C won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.52
Batsman
KS Bharat
7* (24)
Axar Patel
0 (7)
Bowler
Anshul Kamboj
18/2 (4.3)
Himanshu Chauhan
4/1 (3)
India C vs India D Duleep Trophy Live
