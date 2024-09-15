Story ProgressBack to home
India B vs India C Day 4 LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2024: India B Eye Another Solid Day vs India C
India B vs India C Day 4, Duleep Trophy 2024, Live Updates: India B will resume their innings from 309/7 against India C on Day 4 of the ongoing second round match of Duleep Trophy 2024
India B vs India C Day 4, Duleep Trophy 2024, Live Updates© X (Twitter)
India B vs India C Day 4, Duleep Trophy 2024, Live Updates: India B will resume their innings from 309/7 against India C on Day 4 of the ongoing second round match of Duleep Trophy 2024 in Anantapur. Currently, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Rahul Chahar are standing unbeaten at the crease as India B trail by 216 runs. Easwaran remained unbeaten at 143 as the match is heading towards a draw. India B require 66 runs more to avoid a follow-on. India C had scored a mammoth 525 in their first innings with Ishan Kishan scoring a century. (Live Scorecard)
Match 4, Duleep Trophy, 2024, Sep 12, 2024
Stumps
IND-B
309/7 (101.0)
IND-C
525/10 (124.1)
ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
India B won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.06
Batsman
Abhimanyu Easwaran
143* (262)
Rahul Chahar
18 (31)
Bowler
Manav Suthar
85/0 (33)
Topics mentioned in this article
India B India C Abhimanyu Easwaran Anshul Kamboj Ishan Kishan Duleep Trophy Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score India B vs India C, Match 4 Live Blogs
