India B vs India C Day 4, Duleep Trophy 2024, Live Updates: India B will resume their innings from 309/7 against India C on Day 4 of the ongoing second round match of Duleep Trophy 2024 in Anantapur. Currently, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Rahul Chahar are standing unbeaten at the crease as India B trail by 216 runs. Easwaran remained unbeaten at 143 as the match is heading towards a draw. India B require 66 runs more to avoid a follow-on. India C had scored a mammoth 525 in their first innings with Ishan Kishan scoring a century. (Live Scorecard)