India B vs India C Day 4 Highlights, Duleep Trophy 2024: Pacer Anshul Kamboj ended up with an eight-wicket haul as India C took the lead in the Duleep Trophy standings on the basis of the first innings lead against India B in Anantapur. Resuming day four at 309 for seven, India B were dismissed for 332 in 108 overs with Kamboj cleaning up the tail to add to his overnight five wickets. India B skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran remained unbeaten on 157 off 286 balls. India C, who amassed 525 in the first innings, reached 128 for four in their second innings and that was the moment where players to decided to shake hands. (Scorecard)