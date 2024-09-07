Story ProgressBack to home
India A vs India B, LIVE Score Duleep Trophy 2024, Day 3: India B Aim To Extend Lead
Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Cricket Score, Day 3: India A scored 231 in the first innings. Currently, India B are eyeing to extends their lead on Day 3
India A vs India B, Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal© AFP
Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Updates: India A scored 231 in the first innings. Currently, India B are eyeing to extends their lead on Day 3. On Day 2, Musheer Khan and Navdeep Saini shone yet again to play key roles on a bright day for India B against India A at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. At stumps, India A reached 134/2, and trailed India B by 187 runsMusheer continued to be impressive on Day Two and made 181 eventually, laced with 16 fours and five sixes. (LIVE SCORECARD | India C vs India D LIVE SCORE)
Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Updates India A vs India B LIVE Score straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Match 1, Duleep Trophy, 2024, Sep 05, 2024
Play In Progress
IND-A
231/10 (72.4)
IND-B
321/10 (116.0), 13/1 (4.2)
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
India A won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.00
Batsman
Abhimanyu Easwaran
2 (11)
Musheer Khan
0* (0)
Bowler
Khaleel Ahmed
7/1 (2.2)
Akash Deep
5/0 (2)
India A vs India B, Duleep Trophy Live
No run.
No run.
No ball! Played towards mid off.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run.
3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
2 runs, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid wicket.