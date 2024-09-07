Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Updates: India A scored 231 in the first innings. Currently, India B are eyeing to extends their lead on Day 3. On Day 2, Musheer Khan and Navdeep Saini shone yet again to play key roles on a bright day for India B against India A at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. At stumps, India A reached 134/2, and trailed India B by 187 runsMusheer continued to be impressive on Day Two and made 181 eventually, laced with 16 fours and five sixes. (LIVE SCORECARD | India C vs India D LIVE SCORE)

