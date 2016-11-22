 
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI Washed Out

Updated: 22 November 2016 14:47 IST

The hosts had won the toss and elected to bat first, before progressing to 55 for two in 13.3 overs when threat of lightning forced players to leave the field. A heavy thunder shower followed, and one section of the ground was deemed unsafe for play to continue

Umpires and Sri Lanka coach Graham Ford inspect the field at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club. © AFP

Bulawayo:

Zimbabwe's One-Day International clash with Sri Lanka was abandoned on Monday after heavy rain at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club left the outfield too sodden to continue.

The hosts had won the toss and elected to bat first, before progressing to 55 for two in 13.3 overs when the threat of lightning forced the players to leave the field.

A heavy thunder shower followed, and although the afternoon saw the sun return, one section of the ground was deemed unsafe for play to continue.

With the two sides splitting the points, Zimbabwe remained bottom of the triangular series table with four points, while Sri Lanka and West Indies each have seven.

The West Indies and Sri Lanka face off at the same venue on Wednesday with the victor now assured of reaching Sunday's final.

The last game of the league phase will see Zimbabwe play the West Indies on Friday.

  • Zimbabwe's match vs Sri Lanka was washed out in Bulawayo
  • Zimbabwe remained bottom of the triangular series table with four points
  • West Indies, Sri Lanka face off at the same venue on Wednesday
