Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza had to face an awkward question ahead of the start of the tri-series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Attending the press conference before the start of the opening match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, Raza was asked about his opinion on the second-best T20 team in Asia. The manner in which the veteran all-rounder handled the question impressed fans on social media. The reporter, on the other hand, failed to get the desired answer to his debate-stirring question.

The second-best Asian team question had triggered a debate among the fans of the game recently when the men's Asia Cup 2025 happened. It was the Afghanistan team that called itself the second-best team in the continent, behind India, leaving Pakistan fans fuming. A similar debate was put to bed ahead of the T20 tri-series.

Reporter: "There is a debate going on social media. I need an honest opinion from you. Who is the second-best and best T20 team in Asia? From Sikandar's point of view, is Zimbabwe playing the second-best or the third-best Asian teams in this tri-series?"

Raza: "Since I am in a national jersey, all I will tell you is that Zimbabwe are the second-best team in Africa. I don't care who the first or second-best team in Asia is. I'll address that when I am not in national colours. Right now, my focus is on my team. This is a press conference for a Zimbabwe captain, so I should answer questions about Zimbabwe. I personally don't care who the first, second, third or fourth-best team in Asia is. We're the second-best team in Africa and we're looking to build on that. We're trying to challenge the best team in Africa."

The tri-series opener, however, went in Pakistan's favour as Salman Agha's men secured a 5-wicket victory while chasing a target of 148 runs. Babar Azam, looking to shine in the shortest format, was dismissed for a 3-ball duck.