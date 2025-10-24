Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal seemingly took a fresh swipe at his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma over their alimony settlement. The leg-spinner's now-vanished Instagram story has stirred speculation that he took a subtle dig at his ex-wife, while referencing a recent Delhi High Court judgment that stated that "financially independent wives cannot demand alimony from their husbands." While sharing a screenshot of the court verdict, Chahal wrote: "Maa kasam khao nahi paltoge iss decision seh," roughly translating to, "Swear on your mother you won't go back on this decision."

Though the post has now vanished, Chahal had given fans enough time to take screenshots of the Instagram story. The post was subsequently shared by fans on different social media platforms, going viral within minutes.

Instagram story of Yuzvendra Chahal pic.twitter.com/ERwxRWGtIz — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) October 23, 2025

Fans did not hesitate in linking Chahal's post with Dhanashree, with some suggesting that it was a personal jab at her. Others argued that the post was simply his endorsement of the ruling.

Fans were quick to draw connections between Yuzvendra's cryptic story and the timing of the legal ruling, instantly reigniting online chatter around their high-profile breakup. Even after their divorce, Chahal and Dhanashree have made some notable comments against each other, making fans wonder about what transpired between the two before their divorce was made official.

Social media users flooded X (formerly Twitter) with memes and divided opinions, some praising Yuzvendra's "savage humour," while others urged him to "let it go gracefully."

Chahal also appeared in a light-hearted Instagram reel featuring another divorced former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and influencer Sophie Shine. In the clip, Shikhar jokingly tells Yuzvendra, "Teri bhi shaadi karva denge beta (We'll get you married too, son)," leaving the spinner visibly embarrassed-a moment that fans were quick to link to his personal life drama.