Yuzvendra Chahal shared a cryptic message on Instagram, days after the veteran Indian spinner and RJ Mahvash unfollowed each other on the platform. Speaking on a podcast last year, Chahal referred to Mahvash as a "close friend." Following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, the cricketer's name has been linked to Mahvash in rumors regarding a possible new relationship. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Chahal shared a picture with a caption that read: "Krishna says to Arjun... Not every person deserves your explanation; sometimes it's okay to be silent and let them assume that you are wrong."

Yuzi Chahal unfollowed RJ Mahvash.



He has unliked all of RJ Mahvash's posts and also unfollowed her by posting this story.



What's cooking inside, bruh? pic.twitter.com/kHq27W7W8j — Prathmesh. (@45Fan_Prathmesh) January 23, 2026

Last year, speaking to Raj Shamani on his podcast, Chahal recalled an incident where he was photographed with a group of friends, but attention centred only on Mahvash, leading to rumours of a possible 'link-up.' However, the 35-year-old clarified that he is not dating anyone.

Chahal said, "I roam around anywhere. I have never called the paparazzi in my life, nor have I ever done anything like that. Celebrities come and do that. Sometimes it just happens that I get spotted. On the 5th, I had a shoot with Kapil Sharma bhaiya. We came back at night and were seen like that, and then we told them, 'Please don't take photos.' My friend was also there, and she wasn't alone - two more friends were with her. But the way it was portrayed made it seem like a link-up. So that thing is wrong."

When he was asked whether there was something going on with anyone at present, the cricketer denied it and replied, "Nah. Logo ko jo sochna hai, soch lo. (No. People can think whatever they want.)"

He added that it would take him time to fall in love again, saying, "It'll take time to process. Pehle main khud ko kar lu waisa. (It will take time to heal. I need to work on myself first.)"