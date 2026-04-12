A video allegedly featuring Indian cricket team and Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has gone viral on social media. In the video, an individual resembling Chahal was seen smoking while driving the car. The video also showed the individual taking a puff and then casually tossing the cigarette on the road. NDTV cannot independently verify the authencity of the video and it is not clear when or where the video was taken. However, the clip has already caused quite a stir on social media but neither Chahal nor his representatives have issued any kind of statement regarding the video.

Earlier, Chahal revealed that he has stopped consuming alcohol as he prepares for the upcoming IPL 2026. Chahal, who will be part of the Punjab Kings side, opened up about his personal life during a recent podcast with South Africa legend AB De Villiers.

Chahal had a decent outing in IPL 2025 as Punjab Kings finished runners-up after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. The veteran cricketer revealed that he is eager not only to win the title but also to enter the season with confidence and better fitness levels.

“I've stopped drinking alcohol, and it's been more than six months. I am now 35, so I want to be more active and give my 150% for my team. As a senior player, I want people in the IPL to learn something from me," Chahal told De Villiers.

Punjab Kings had an impressive run in IPL 2025 with Chahal producing a number of important performances. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side fell agonisingly close to the title as they suffered a 6-run loss in the summit clash. Chahal was left extremely disappointed and he pointed out the major reason behind their failure.

“In the final, we missed (Marco) Jansen as he was not there. If he were there, we would have definitely won the championship," Chahal told AB de Villiers on his YouTube show.

“The way he bowled throughout the tournament was brilliant, and batting too, he was capable of hitting two to three sixes in the end. We are even more confident now because of the way he is bowling. It's not going to be easy for the opposition openers," he added.

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