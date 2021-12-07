Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted a video on social media, asking fans to stay tuned in for what he termed a "big surprise". Having previously said that he'll "be back on the pitch hopefully in February", Yuvraj on Tuesday tweeted a video emblazoned with the words "It's time for my second innings". The video showcased a montage of Yuvraj's special achievements as a cricketer including his six sixes against Stuart Broad and lifting the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2011 in Mumbai.

The video was captioned: "It's that time of the year. Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Have a big surprise for all you, guys! Stay tuned!"

It's that time of the year. Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Have a big surprise for all you guys! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/xR0Zch1HtU — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 7, 2021

Having retired a couple of years ago from all international cricket, Yuvraj participated in T10 and T20 leagues all around the world.

Road Safety World Series, Abu Dhabi T10 league and Global T20 League are some of the tournaments where the all-rounder took part in.

Last month, Yuvraj had posted a message for his fans where he talked about "being back on the pitch" on "public demand" in the month of February. The message was posted along with a small clip from his terrific hundred against England in 2017 at home.

"God decides your destiny !!On public demand I'll be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Isn't nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes. Mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting India. It's our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times #JaiHind," he wrote.

In his international career, Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for Team India. He was also a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning team in 2007 and the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning team.