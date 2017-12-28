Yuvraj Singh Makes Fun Of Shoaib Akhtar, Calls Rawalpindi Express A 'Welder'

Yuvraj Singh is known as one of the funniest cricketers in the Indian dressing room.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was known for foxing batsmen with his lethal yorkers in his playing days. He hardly allowed a batsman to stay long at the crease. After retirement, he has taken to social media, at times imparting some philosophy. One such picture on his Twitter handle shows him wearing big welding gloves and holding a helmet. "Don't be afraid to be ambitious. About your goals. Hard work never stops. Neither should your dreams," the post read.

India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, known for his sense of humour, didn't waste any time as he bowled the Rawalpindi Express, poking fun of his new look and asking him where he was going to do a bit of welding.

Oh ta theek hai payan tusi welding karan kithe chale ho — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 27, 2017

After repeatedly failed to clear the Yo-Yo test, the India all-rounder has managed to clear the test on December 5. He is also hopeful of playing ICC World Cup 2019.