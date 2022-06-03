Arjun Tendulkar was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh in the mega auction but the 22-year-old did not get to play a single game in the recently-concluded season. There was buzz surrounding Arjun and many speculated that the youngster might make his debut in the latter half when Mumbai Indians were out of the playoffs race, but that was not to be. Now, Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond has said that Arjun still has some more work to "on his batting and fielding, particular".

"He's got some work to do. When you're playing for a team like Mumbai, making the squad is one thing but to make the playing XI is another. He still has a lot of hard work and development to do," Bond told Sportskeeda.

"The thing is, when you play at this level, there's a fine line between giving everyone a game, but also you have to earn your spot too. He still has some work to do on his batting and fielding in particular. Hopefully, he can make those progressions and earn a spot in the team," he added.

Arjun Tendulkar had been picked up by Mumbai Indians in the mega auction for Rs 30 lakh. In his career so far, Arjun has played just two T20s, managing to take two wickets at an average of 33.50.

He had made his T20 debut against Haryana while playing for Mumbai in January this year and his next T20 game came against Puducherry.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians had posted a video on their YouTube channel in which Arjun can be seen rattling the stumps of his teammate.

Mumbai Indians had finished IPL 2022 at the bottom of the points table.