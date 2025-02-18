The Indian cricket team's preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy began with a few net sessions after the team landed in Dubai. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Shara, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, etc. all put in the hard yards to get accustomed to the conditions ahead of the start of the tournament. India captain Rohit faced a local left-arm pacer Awais Ahmad in the nets as he looked to prepare himself for pacers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Trent Boult in the marquee ICC event.

After the end of the nets session, Rohit also had a fun chat with Ahmad who tested the India captain with some precise Yorkers during the practice sessions. "Aap humare pair todhne ka koshish kar rahe the (You were trying to break my leg)," Rohit said in a joking manner.

Gearing up for the finisher's role, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul worked on his big-hitting skills as the Indian team trained for the second time on Monday ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh. Rahul, typically known for his technical approach, appeared to shift gears as he focused on playing aggressive shots.

With Rishabh Pant pushing for a spot in the playing XI, the 32-year-old seemed to embrace a more proactive, power-hitting mindset.

Rahul, who scored a quick-fire 40 off 29 balls in the third ODI against England, was seen clearing the ropes with ease, practising sixes off almost every delivery.

Set to bat at No 5 or 6, Rahul's role will be crucial in the final overs, where he might be need to accelerate the innings from the outset and he could be seen practising range-hitting during the high-intensity session.

Shreyas Iyer, who has displayed aggressive batting in the recent series, also worked on his power game.

Opener Shubman Gill, fresh from a Player-of-the-Series performance in the ODIs against England with scores of 87, 60, and 112, looked in sublime touch with a range of elegant strokes, including crisp drives and pulls.

Advertisement

India skipper Rohit Sharma, who returned to form with a scintillating 119 in the second ODI against England, also looked sharp, practising late cuts and delicate touch shots.

India's batting mainstay Virat Kohli, who showed signs of regaining form after hitting a 52 in the third ODI, also spend time honing his skills. He looked confident as he was middling the ball and tried to play late.

With PTI Inputs