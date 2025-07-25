Indian cricketer Yash Dayal has landed himself in deep water, with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer facing serious allegation of rape. NDTV has accessed an FIR report which has been registered against Dayal at Jaipur's Sanganer Police Station for allegedly raping a girl over a period of two years while emotionally blackmailing her. It has been revealed that Dayal lured her with promises of a cricketing career, and invited her to a hotel in Sitapura, where the first sexual assault took place. The girl was only 17 when the first instance took place, prompting the police to register the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This comes after the Allahabad High Court recently stayed Dayal's arrest in connection with an FIR against him for allegedly sexually exploiting another woman.

A bench comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Anil Kumar passed the order on Dayal's petition challenging the FIR. Staying his arrest, the court asked state counsel to file a counter affidavit and also issued notices to the complainant to file her counter in the matter.

The first FIR against 27-year-old Dayal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, was registered on July 6 at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad district under Section 69 (Sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Dayal has been accused of sexually exploiting a woman on the pretext of marriage.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that a person can be accused of an offence under Section 69 of BNS only if it is established that he makes a promise to marry to a woman without any intention to fulfill it.

In his petition, Dayal had sought stay of his arrest in the matter as well as quashing of the FIR registered against him.

According to the complainant, the two had met around five years ago, and Dayal had promised to marry her. The woman also claimed that Dayal kept postponing her proposal to marry, and eventually, she came to know Dayal was involved with other women as well.

The complaint was initially submitted on June 21 via the chief minister's online grievance portal (IGRS).

(With PTI Inputs)