Former India cricketer and former coach of the Indian Women's team WV Raman turned 56 on Sunday and wishes poured in for the veteran from the cricket community and fans. International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted to wish Raman: "Happy birthday to @wvraman - the former India Women's team coach, who led them to the final of the 2020 @T20WorldCup". India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin also posted his wishes. "Many more happy returns of the day coach @wvraman," tweeted Ashwin.

Raman was replaced as coach of India Women by Ramesh Powar earlier this month, a move that had raised eyebrows as it was under Raman's tutelage that India made the final of the women's T20 World Cup in 2020.

According to a report in PTI, Raman himself had written to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly slamming the "prima donna" culture in the team.

However, Raman's public comments were more restrained as he congratulated his successor Powar and said he looked forward to "seeing the girls soar under your (Powar's) guidance."

Later, Raman put an end to the speculation around his sacking by saying he didn't wish to talk about women's cricket as his stint as coach was over.

"So, to wind up this @BCCIWomen episode, I would like to inform my friends in the media that I have no inclination to talk about women's cricket as my tenure has ended.. So, I solicit your cooperation, friends," Raman tweeted on May 14.

India Women's next assignment is a tour to the UK where they will play a solitary Test, three ODIs and three T20Is in June-July this year.

(With PTI Inputs)