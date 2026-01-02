Australian legend Jason Gillespie believes including former Aussie speedster Peter Siddle in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad wouldn't be a bad option if one of the seamers gets injured before the tournament. Gillespie believes T20 cricket is all about short-term thinking and situational adaptation, making Siddle a viable choice given the circumstances. This comes after Gillespie replied to a journalist who wrote on his X handle, "Peter Siddle is a very good advertisement for getting off the grog and cycling everywhere." Siddle, at the age of 41, is currently the leading wicket taker in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), playing for the Melbourne Stars with 10 scalps under his belt at a brilliant average of 13.60 in five games with best figures of 3/23.

"Would not be the worst option should one of the seamers get injured before the T20 WC. If there is a format that short-term (hear and now) thinking is ok, it's T20," Gillespie wrote in a X post.

If there is a format that short term (hear and now) thinking is ok, it's T20.@stillnotoutpod @BowlingCartel https://t.co/7ANVegqv9o — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) January 2, 2026

Siddle retired from international cricket in 2019. He took 221 wickets from 67 Test matches, including eight five-wicket hauls. He is remembered for the hat-trick he claimed on his birthday against England at the Gabba in 2010.

Siddle celebrated his 26th birthday by becoming the ninth Australian to take a Test hat-trick. He was also a key contributor to Australia's 5-0 Ashes series victory over England in 2013-14.

In addition to his 67 Tests, Siddle also represented Australia in 20 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), grabbing 17 wickets at an average of 43.70 and two Twenty20 Internationals, where the speedster managed to take 3 wickets.