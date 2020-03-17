 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

World Test Championship Without India-Pakistan Series "Makes No Sense", Says Waqar Younis

Updated: 17 March 2020 22:46 IST

Waqar Younis said that the ICC should play a more proactive role in getting India and Pakistan to play a Test series under the ambit of the World Test Championship.

World Test Championship Without India-Pakistan Series "Makes No Sense", Says Waqar Younis
Waqar Younis said ICC ICC needed to play a more proactive role in this championship. © AFP

Former Pakistan captain and fast bowling great Waqar Younis said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should play a more proactive role in getting India and Pakistan to play a Test series under the ambit of the World Test Championship. "I know it is a difficult situation between Pakistan and India even at government to government level but I think the ICC needed to play a more proactive role in this championship," Waqar said in an interview to the YouTube channel Cricket Baaz.

According to the rules of the championship, each team is scheduled to play only six of the eight teams and which enables two countries to not face each other in the nearly two-year-long competition. The championship started on August 1 2019 and the final is scheduled to be played from June 10 to 14, 2021 at Lord's.

"The ICC should have intervened and done something because to me having a test championship without Pakistan and India Test matches makes no sense," said Waqar.

The two countries have not played a bilateral Test series since 2007. Waqar said the fact that he made his Test debut against India is something he will never forget. "It's always been like this that is why making my Test debut against India is something I don't forget," he said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Waqar Younis Cricket International Cricket Council
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Waqar Younis said that ICC needed to play a more proactive role in WTC
  • Each team is scheduled to play only 6 of the 8 teams in Test C'ship
  • India and Pakistan do not play bilateral series against each other
Related Articles
On This Day, Sachin Tendulkar Made His International Debut Against Pakistan In 1989
On This Day, Sachin Tendulkar Made His International Debut Against Pakistan In 1989
Waqar Younis Excited By Pakistans Teenage Pacers
Waqar Younis Excited By Pakistan's Teenage Pacers
Misbah-ul-Haq New Pakistan Head Coach And Chief Selector, Waqar Younis Roped In As Bowling Coach
Misbah-ul-Haq New Pakistan Head Coach And Chief Selector, Waqar Younis Roped In As Bowling Coach
Shoaib Akhtar Blames Waqar Younis "Poor Captaincy" For His Mediocre Showing vs India In 2003 World Cup
Shoaib Akhtar Blames Waqar Younis' "Poor Captaincy" For His Mediocre Showing vs India In 2003 World Cup
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Will Be Dangerous If They Reach Semis, Feels Waqar Younis
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Will Be Dangerous If They Reach Semis, Feels Waqar Younis
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.